Ipswich nursery 'overjoyed' after being rated good by Ofsted

Staff and children at The Nature Den Nursery - Credit: Bows and Arrows Group

Staff at an Ipswich nursery team are “overjoyed” after being rated 'good' in their first Ofsted inspection.

The Nature Den, located in Bramford Lane, received a good rating in all four areas up for inspection – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management.

Olivia Sharman, the nursery manager, said: “It is lovely the hard work and dedication of our team here at the Nature Den has been recognised by Ofsted.

“We are overjoyed to have received a good rating, and I am so happy for the rest of the team.

“We absolutely love the Nature Den and know how much our children love it too.

“It is great to hear the inspectors were impressed too.”

Ms Sharman recently became the nursery manager, after starting her career as a teenage apprentice when she was 17 years old.

This was the nursery’s first Ofsted inspection since it opened in January 2018 as part of the Bows and Arrows Group.

The inspectors praised the “nurturing nursery” for the way children feel settled and secure and “receive a warm welcome from friendly staff who show a genuine interest in the children and their families”.

The report reads: “The staff has created a rich, inviting environment, both inside and outside.

“It provides a familiar learning space for the youngest children and an appropriate challenge for the most able children.

“Staff use positive praise to build children's self-esteem and help children as they learn practical life skills, such as serving themselves healthy foods at snack time, tidying away toys and learning about looking after their teeth.”

Anne Denny, the joint chief executive of Bows and Arrows Group, said that she is “delighted” the Nature Den has received a good rating by Ofsted inspectors.

She added: “The Nature Den is a fantastic nursery, and Olivia and her team do incredible work with the children each and every day.”

The Nature Den was also a finalist in this year’s Nursery World Awards in the team development category.