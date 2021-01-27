Former Ipswich nightclub to become Network Rail base

Published: 9:28 AM January 27, 2021

The Maltings in Princes Street which has been developed by Pertwee Estates - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The owner of the UK's railway network has signed up to become a key tenant at a new commercial development in Ipswich.

Network Rail will be moving in to The Maltings in Princes Street on a 10-year lease in the next few weeks.

It plans to set up its new office for Anglian Outer operations and a training centre for all new signalmen in the area at the site.

Network Rail is set to move into Ipswich's new Maltings development - Credit: Pertwee Estates

It will be occupying 8,911sq ft on the first and second floors directly off a new central glass atrium at the historic site - which has been developed by Pertwee Estates.

The upper floor of the complex was partly reinstated, reverting to the maltings' original layout. The building was a key town nightspot as Hollywood, and later Kartouche and Zest. The area was used as a dance floor and VIP area.

Robin Cousins, associate at agents Penn Commercial, said they were "really pleased" to have secured such a strong tenant at a time when office uptake has been "challenging".

"Network Rail felt that the charm and character of the space, the nearby amenities, and the proximity to the train station and town centre made The Maltings an ideal choice," he said.

“We had initially confirmed Network Rail’s interest in a smaller suite, but the scope available on-site meant that we have now been able to let almost double the space to them.”

Mark Pertwee of Pertwee Estates inside the £3.5m Maltings business centre in Princes Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Mark Pertwee, managing director of Pertwee Estates, said they were "delighted" to welcome Network Rail to The Maltings.

“Our philosophy is to try and provide interesting and inspiring workplaces that people want to come to and enjoy being in," he said.

“This is one of the principal reasons that Network Rail have chosen this space, demonstrating how they value their employees and especially those newly joining them in this region, who will be trained here.”

Network Rail owns and operates 20,000 miles of track, and manages 20 of the UK's largest stations.

It is set to join tenants Planning Direct and Lonham Group Limited at its new Ipswich home.

There are now only three suites remaining in the complex, said Penn.



