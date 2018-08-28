New £1m contract awarded for Braintree green spaces

Braintree based Greenfields Community Housing has awarded a new five year contract to Countrywide Grounds, the UK professional grounds maintenance contractor, to deliver grounds maintenance to all the green spaces surrounding its 8,500 homes across the Braintree District and surrounding districts.

The contract is worth more than £1 million and started on January 1, 2019.

Greenfields, a community-centred housing association, has awarded Countrywide with the contract to provide an all year-round grounds maintenance service across its towns and villages.

The work will include over half a million square metres of grass cutting and litter collection, over three hectares of pruning and two and a half of weeding, and over four kilometres of hedge cutting. In addition, a gritting service will be available for the residents in Housing for Older People Schemes to ensure paths remain clear and safe.

Diane Foley, head of Neighbourhoods at Greenfields Community Housing added: “We take pride in our neighbourhoods, and we are looking forward to working with Countrywide to ensure our residents get the communal areas and services they deserve.”

Andrew Gilliar, regional director of Countrywide Essex said: “We are delighted to win this new contract with Greenfields Community Housing to deliver a fully comprehensive grounds maintenance contract for the next five years. Not only are our teams trained to the highest standards, but they have the commitment and enthusiasm necessary to provide a service that’s second to none. We fully recognise that Greenfields’ housing and their appearance are key to the standing of its organisation and we will do everything to ensure that their grounds will always look their best. We are really excited to have already started the work and look forward to the seasons ahead.”