Which Suffolk business park has been sold?

An artist impression of the planned Headlam warehouse in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith AshtonSmith

The Harris Business Park in Ipswich has been snapped up in a multi-million deal and will be developed by its new owners.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site off Harris Way, Ipswich, which Headlam Group is planning to develop for its distribution centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The site off Harris Way, Ipswich, which Headlam Group is planning to develop for its distribution centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Penn Commercial, acting on behalf of Peter Colby Commercials, has sold the 19 acre business park to a Hadleigh-based company which aims to expand its presence in Suffolk.

The Hadleigh Road site is well-known as the former home of the Harris Bacon factory, which was a major employer in the town.

The new owner, the Headlam Group, is Europe’s largest distributor of floor coverings, providing the distribution link between suppliers and customers across the UK and continental Europe.

It has its local facility currently in Hadleigh.

An artist impression of the planned Headlam warehouse in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith An artist impression of the planned Headlam warehouse in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith

The Headlam Group will be constructing a new distribution facility of around 200,000 sq ft and creating around new 8o jobs.

Steve Wilson, chief executive of Headlam, said: “We have long planned to upgrade our distribution centre in this part of the country and am pleased that, subject to resolving a few outstanding matters, it is finally coming to fruition.

“We look forward to having a positive impact in the area, including through time, adding additional employment.”

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said it was good news for the town.

“It has been a vacant site for many years.

“It is great to see it being developed and get jobs created on site.”

Planning permission had previoulsy been granted for the site.

Peter Colby Commercials bought the site 10 years ago from the then East of England Development Agency.

Managing director, Peter Colby, always intended that it should be used for industrial, warehousing, commercial and manufacturing use.

Vanessa Penn of Penn Commercial said: “This is one of the largest vacant industrial sites in the town and it is exciting news for Ipswich that a large local company is planning to create 80 job opportunities here.

Peter Colby is a prominent Norfolk-based businessman who has a commitment to East Anglia’s development and providing opportunities for businesses, large and small, to grow and prosper, she added.

Peter Colby Commercials worked with Network Rail and Ipswich Borough Council to develop the ‘Bacon Chord’ at one edge of the site. This was done with the intention of helping take container traffic off the road network and onto the rail network.

Mr Ellesmere added: “It is important that it is developed for employment uses now.”