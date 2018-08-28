Sunshine and Showers

Supplying surgical instruments and operating theatre products

PUBLISHED: 07:18 17 December 2018

Unisurge, Newmarket is investing in growth, with a new £3.5m finance facility from HSBC UK to build two extensions to its premises, and increase production

Archant

Newmarket-based specialist healthcare manufacturer and supplier, Unisurge, is investing in growth in the town, increasing production and creating new jobs.

The growing company currently employs around 300 staff, 200 at the Newmarket head office site with another 50 each at Soham and Castleford.

It has an annual turnover of around £40m.

The medical components firm has sealed a £3.5m finance facility from HSBC UK to build two extensions to its existing premises.

Unisurge, which manufactures and supplies a range of medical products, including surgical instruments and operating theatre products, will use the additional space at its existing site on Farboud Innovation Park to increase its production capacity by up to 50%.

It produces a range of single use treatment packs and bespoke operating theatre packs, which are efficient and reduce the danger of infection, for hospitals mainly across the UK.

The additional space will provide increased production capacity and employment opportunities, on the site, a potential 100 additional personnel, as required.

Due to be opened before the year-end, the new extensions will feature innovative IT systems to help streamline and optimise production flow, and a state-of-the-art training facility which will be made available to the NHS for training and education.

The expansion follows the 2016 acquisition of Pennine Healthcare and will support future business opportunities, as well as provide an efficient, compliant and technically-advanced operation to create Unisurge’s range of bespoke products for hospital procedures.

John Farboud, chairman of Unisurge said: “Our investment in state-of-the-art facilities demonstrates our commitment to providing service excellence to our customers and partners. Thanks to the continued support from HSBC UK, our extended headquarters will allow us to meet the growing demand for custom procedure packs and theatre products.

“The expansion has also meant we are recruiting the very best local talent to ensure our customers receive exactly what is required for their procedures. We’re looking forward to being fully operational and are excited about the growth potential this investment will bring.”

Hospitals receive all of the necessary components for a procedure which is created to their specification, in a sterile pack and ready for immediate use, and with short lead times as the company operates its own sterilisation plant and distribution fleet.

