Aldi reveals where its new stores will be in Suffolk and when they will open

PUBLISHED: 16:24 22 December 2018

A new Aldi future store. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

www.shinepix.co.uk / SHINEPIX LTD

Despite the retail slump, the German supermarket giant is poised to open a raft of new stores in Suffolk.

Ipswich

Aldi already boasts stores at Meredith Road, Felixstowe Road, and Scrivener Drive in Ipswich, but has plans to open another store at Europa Way in Ipswich, which a spokesperson confirmed will open next year.

The new store will be accessed from Europa Way near its junction with Sproughton Road. The plans include space for 121 cars, including seven disabled spaces and nine parent and child spaces.

On top of that, Aldi is building a new store at Martlesham Heath, which is has now revealed is scheduled to open in May 2019.

The concept design of the supermarket was set out in the plan. Picture: ALDIThe concept design of the supermarket was set out in the plan. Picture: ALDI

Aldi is currently recruiting for around 50 positions at this store, which will be close to Beardsmore Park retail centre.

Stowmarket

In Stowmarket, Aldi want to build a branch in Gipping Way, in a move which could boost the area with 50 new jobs. If the plans are given the green light, it will be the first Aldi store in Stowmarket for nearly two years.



Newmarket

And in Newmarket, construction is already underway for Aldi’s new store on the site of a former gasworks, next to the leisure centre on Exning Road. which will open in Autumn next year. The store will be have a sales floor area of 1,254 square metres and parking for 119 cars.

Newmarket has recently lost its M&S store in town as well as its Asda, earlier this month, so Aldi will likely be welcomed by many shoppers there.



Over the past decade, Britain’s big four grocery chains – Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – have had their market share eroded by Aldi and Lidl, which continue to grow.

Aldi and Lidl are set to outperform other supermarket chains this Christmas as the battle for festive shoppers reaches its climax this weekend.

Analysts at Shore Capital forecast that both will record positive like-for-like sales growth and further increase their market share over the critical trading period.

