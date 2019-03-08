Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

First look inside new Aldi in Martlesham Heath

PUBLISHED: 17:26 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 09 May 2019

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence at the brand new Aldi in Martlesham Heath Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence at the brand new Aldi in Martlesham Heath Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

© Nick Strugnell / UNP 0845 600 7737

A brand new Aldi store on the outskirts of Ipswich has officially opened its doors to the public.

The Aldi store grand opening with Olympic sailor Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence, along with pupils from Birchwood Primary School Picture: NICK STRUGNELLThe Aldi store grand opening with Olympic sailor Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence, along with pupils from Birchwood Primary School Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark cut the all-important ribbon at the popular budget supermarket in Martlesham Heath on Thursday morning.

Located in Gloster Road, which is near to key stores in Martlesham Retail Park and Beardmore Park, it is the seventh Aldi to open in Suffolk and boasts more than 1,000sq m of retail space.

It will be run by store manager Joe Lawrence, along with a team of 46 colleagues from the surrounding area.

Plans for the store were unanimously approved by Suffolk Coastal District Council's planning committee in March last year, following an outpouring of public support.

Despite formal objections submitted by Martlesham Parish Council and Woodbridge Town Council, planners received more than 886 letters backing the scheme.

You may also want to watch:

Debbie McCallum, who was planning committee chairman at the time, said: "The public want it and that's what we are here to do - to serve our public."

Alistair Close, planning consultant for Aldi, added that the budget supermarket chain was "overwhelmed by the level of support" which was "almost unprecedented for a supermarket planning application".

Speaking at the opening, Mr Lawrence said: "It's been a fantastic morning here at the store. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Saskia Clark for joining us."

Ms Clarke, a Team GB sailor who once regularly trained on the River Orwell, added: "It's been an honour to be a part of Aldi's special day.

"I've had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Martlesham Heath about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics."

As part of the company's Get Set To Eat Fresh campaign, which hopes to teach children about the benefits of cooking healthy food with their families, the Olympian handed out free bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi stores have also been opened in Colchester, Clacton-on-Sea, Walton-on-the-Naze, Thetford, Brandon and Diss.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video WATCH - Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

New suite at Ipswich Hospital lets mums-to-be relax before going into labour

Erica Baxter, maternity support worker (left), with specialist midwife Sascha Smith in the new Nova Suite Picture

Video Former Blink-182 star offers support to Ipswich man in crisis

Tom DeLonge, lead singer for Angels and Airwaves, formerly of Blink-182. Picture: LEWIS STICKLEY/PA Wire

Video Ipswich Hospital announces new mobile stroke unit to provide quicker treatment

Dan Phillips, clinical lead for the ambulance service, on board the mobile stroke unit. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Month's rainfall in 24 hours as Suffolk records wettest day for six months

Stock image of heavy rainfall in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Suffolk Police treating Fisons fire as arson

Fire crews attended the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look inside new Aldi in Martlesham Heath

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence at the brand new Aldi in Martlesham Heath Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Ipswich fans’ disappointment as Zavvi mistakenly says they have won Champions League final tickets

Zavvi mistakenly emailed customers to tell them they had won tickets to the Champions League Final in Madrid Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Achilles boss Coote feels his side deserve a trophy after all the upheaval of the season

Achilles boss Andy Coote, right, takes his side into battle with Cornard at Portman Road.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists