Ipswich students secure dreams jobs through Enterprise Advisor Network

James Potter, Liam Swann, Emma West, Simon Girling, Glen Todd. Photo:Paul Nixon Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Two former students have landed their dream jobs after taking part in a New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) mentoring scheme.

The Future 50 sponsor has been using its Enterprise Advisor Network to link students with some of the region's most exciting businesses.

The New Anglia Enterprise Adviser Network recruits senior business leaders to work voluntarily with secondary schools and colleges.

These enterprise advisers work strategically with senior leaders in schools and colleges, supporting them to develop and enhance their business engagement plans.

They help developing students' careers provision, raising aspirations and ensuring more students have encounters with the world of work.

And for Liam Swann and Emma West, former students at Ipswich's One Sixth Form College, the scheme has proved instrumental in providing them their first foot on the employment ladder.

Mr Swann was put in touch with James Potter, managing director of Superstructures and an enterprise adviser.

The director was so impressed with the student's ambition and drive he offered Mr Swann an interview and now Superstructure will part fund his degree as he trains to qualify as a civil engineer.

Ms West followed a similar path and was linked with Mr Potter to help boost employability skills.

She said: "Some of my family have jobs in construction, so I knew it was the sort of environment I wanted to work in.

"I did some research as I wanted to do an apprenticeship that would enable me to also study for a degree qualification."

Ms West was subsequently introduced to Simon Girling, MD of SEH French, and has now been offered a Trainee Quantity Surveyor position which involves studying a QS Degree funded by SEH French.

"As a sixth form, we pride ourselves on the opportunities that we offer our students outside of the classroom", said Suffolk One deputy principal Michelle Hughes

"Working with businesses and helping our students progress is obviously high on our agenda."

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, added: "The Enterprise Adviser Network actively connects businesses with young people, so it is fantastic to see such positive outcomes from One Sixth Form College.

"I wish Liam and Emma the best as they begin their careers in our region's flourishing construction sector."