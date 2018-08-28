New arrival at The Knowledge Gateway

Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Global Technology Services - the technology arm of global business process outsourcing company MSX International (MSXI) - is relocating to the latest phase of Parkside Office Village at the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

The Knowledge Gateway is an emerging ecosystem of science, technology and digital creative companies based at the University’s Colchester Campus.

The move is MSXI’s latest investment in GTS, reflecting its competence in creating and delivering industry-leading technologies and services that enable the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

The move will reunite GTS with MSXI’s Innovations Team, recently set up to develop solutions based on data science, predictive analytics and machine learning techniques. The Innovations Team is already well established at the Knowledge Gateway’s Parkside Office Village.

Brendan Walsh, global vice president and chief digital officer, GTS, MSXI said, “This relocation is a strategic move by MSXI to take advantage of the unique opportunities that come with close ties to the University of Essex and its talent pool, as well as its proximity to other technology-focused companies. We also have access to vital facilities such as the ESRC Business and Local Government Data Research Centre and the Institute for Analytics and Data Science.”

Bryn Morris, University of Essex registrar, said: “We’re really excited MSXI’s technology arm is moving to our latest phase of Parkside Office Village at the Knowledge Gateway. MSXI is an incredibly ambitious company which is using data science and machine learning to transform various sectors. We’ve already benefited hugely from having its innovations team at the Knowledge Gateway. With Global Technology Services joining us, we have more opportunities to collaborate on research and for the company to link in with our graduate and student talent.”