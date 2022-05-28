New independent baby shop opens in Ipswich

Katie Warne at her new independent baby product shop, Little Bubbas - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Expectant parents will be able to find specialised baby products within Ipswich town centre for their "Little Bubbas".

Katie Warnes, a mum of four, wanted to provide something for parents after recent closures in and around the town in recent years.

The Little Bubbas owner opens today (May 28) at 2 Crown & Anchor Mews, near Tower Ramparts.

The shop will stock a range of baby products including prams and car seats.

Katie Warne at her new independent baby product shop, Little Bubbas. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The 37-year-old said: "I wanted to create this business because there is not a lot around at present with Mothercare, Toys r Us and Babies r Us all closing within the last few years.

"As an independent, we get offered different brands to major retailers so I will be showing something different and not seen somewhere else.

"I wanted to do this in 2019, but then fell pregnant with my youngest, so had to put it on hold and then obviously the pandemic in 2020.

Katie Warne at her new independent baby product shop, Little Bubbas - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I set all my social media and website up in June or July last year, and it has taken up until the end of March to find a location for the shop."

A big part of the location for the shop is due to the fact that it has onsite parking, with Katie fitting car seats herself.

She said it allowed customers to try prams outside and see how well they fit into cars.

Katie, who moved to Ipswich in 2017, says that the location is great, but she is not solely reliant on people coming into the shop.

The outside of the shop - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "I think when parents are looking for baby shops and products when they find out they are having babies, they do their research online so if they are looking for a particular brand, they will look at the website and find out which local shops are selling it."

The business owner was introduced to the Grade II listed property by Penn Commercial on behalf of OMC Investments Limited.

A spokesman for the company said: “It is a rare thing these days to be able to see and touch baby prams, strollers and car seats, to feel the quality of these prestige products in person and to have bespoke and knowledgeable assistance from an experienced professional such as Katie.

Little Bubbas is a great addition to the town and we are delighted to have Katie at the historic Crown & Anchor Estate.”

The shop will have its official opening on Saturday, May 28 at 10am, with the store operating from 10am-3pm, Wednesday to Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturdays, and 11am-3pm on Sunday.

Parking is onsite, but it is by an appointment visit which can be booked through the shop's Facebook.