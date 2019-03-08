Sunshine and Showers

Barista and hairdresser join forces to open a coffee shop and barbers

PUBLISHED: 13:24 12 April 2019

Daren Wayland and Mishel Wayland have opened the Coffee Barber shop in Cliff Lane, Ipswich Picture: COFFEE BARBER

Daren Wayland and Mishel Wayland have opened the Coffee Barber shop in Cliff Lane, Ipswich Picture: COFFEE BARBER

A couple from Ipswich have ticked off a major goal from their bucket list after opening up their own barbers/coffee house before their 50th birthday.

The shop has homemade cakes for customers to enjoy Picture: COFFEE BARBERThe shop has homemade cakes for customers to enjoy Picture: COFFEE BARBER

Daren and Mishel Wayland, who have been married for 26 years, decided to follow their dreams of opening the Coffee Barber shop in Ipswich after their careers took them in different directions.

Mr Wayland gave up a high-powered executive job to retrain as a barber two years ago - and as Mrs Wayland was a barista for six years before being made redundant, both thought it was the ideal time to combine their passions.

“Daren has always wanted to have his own barbers so it made sense to combine the two,” said Mrs Wayland.

“We live so close to the shop - it is just a walk away, so when it was up for lease it felt like we were at the right place at the right time.

The shop has been decked out with vintage decor Picture: COFFEE BARBERThe shop has been decked out with vintage decor Picture: COFFEE BARBER

“We really feel like part of the community with the shop.”

The space in Cliff Lane, Ipswich, which was previously Reefscape Aquatics, has a barbers at the front and coffee shop at the back.

“We are hoping we have a little niche here - we have had men come in to get their haircuts and their wife then comes with him but enjoys a coffee and a cake while she waits,” Mrs Wayland said.

“Also with it being the school holidays, we have had a few children in and parents have enjoyed a drink while they are waiting.

The barbers is at the front of the store and the coffee shop in the back Picture: COFFEE BARBERThe barbers is at the front of the store and the coffee shop in the back Picture: COFFEE BARBER

“We have decked the place out with vintage interior, some people have said it has a real London coffee shop feel to it.”

The duo opened the doors for the first time on Tuesday, April 9.

It is a completely family-run business, with the couple’s daughter also working there.

Mrs Wayland added: “Daren keeps getting emotional this is what he has always wanted to do.

“We just thought life is too short not to follow your dreams, so Daren gave up his high executive job and re-trained as a barber.

“It is something we always wanted to tick off the bucket list before we turned 50 next year.

“We have this beautiful shop and every time we work, we are just like ‘oh my god this is ours’ we no longer work for anyone else.”

