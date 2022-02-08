A CGI of the proposed new units at the Eastern Gateway business park. - Credit: Trebor Developments

Up to 350 new jobs could be created in a new development at the Eastern Gateway business park on Sproughton Road just outside Ipswich.

Trebor Developments has bought eight acres from Ipswich Council which owns the park on what used to be the sugar beet factory site.

The scheme will be marketed as “Access @ Eastern Gateway, Ipswich” and will complement the existing units already developed on site for Amazon and La Doria.

If planning permission is obtained, it is hoped that work should start in the late summer or early autumn on building five industrial and logistics units ranging from 10,000 to 55,000 sq ft.

Tenants for them have not yet been lined up - but they would be ready for occupation by spring next year and Trebor estimates that they could provide work for up to 350 people.

Greg Dalton, Development Manager for Trebor said: “Ipswich is a key industrial and logistics hub in the east of England which has been a target for Trebor in our push for more development sites in this region as part of our A14 strategy.

"We’re delighted to have worked closely with Ipswich Borough Council on this latest site acquisition and look forward to investing in much needed new industrial product for this area”.

David Ellesmere at the sugar beet site in Sproughton shortly after the borough bought it in 2014. - Credit: Ipswich Council

Borough leader David Ellesmere said: “This is the latest step in the success story of Eastern Gateway and shows how right Ipswich Borough Council was to take on this site.

"The additional units will attract new investment to Ipswich and bring even more jobs on top of the 500 already created on this industrial park.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, added: “We’re delighted to see development progressing at Eastern Gateway.

“As one of our Enterprise Zone sites, it has been identified as a key site for commercial development and job creation. Its proximity to the A14, and onwards to Freeport East and to the Midlands, means it is sure to be a desirable location.”

Ipswich council bought the site in 2014 to try to attract major employers to the edge of the town with good access to the A14 - since then development has been continuing.







