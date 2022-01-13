News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£1.5 million Felixstowe seafront café begins fitting out

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:00 PM January 13, 2022
The new £1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

The new £1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront - Credit: East Suffolk District Council

Work fitting out the interior of a new café on the south seafront at Felixstowe has begun.

Construction started in August 2020, with Barnes Construction taking a total of 16 months to complete the £1.5million building.

The new café will be called the The Kitchen @ Felixstowe, and will be run by East Suffolk Council's operation partner, the Kitchen @ Group, which has already received the keys. 

The Kitchen @ Thorpeness. Cameron Marshall in the kitchen.

Cameron Marshall at work in his kitchen - Credit: Phil Morley

Cameron Marshall, owner of the Kitchen @ Group has already begun to fit out the internal space, which will be used as a contemporary brasserie with a bakery counter.

He said: "We’re very excited to be part of this amazing project in Felixstowe and cannot wait to open and be part of the local and visiting community.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid, we have had several setbacks which have been out of our control, but we are fully committed to getting the internal fit-out completed and to be open by spring 2022.

"We thank everyone for their continued support and interest."

Once operational, East Suffolk Council hope this café will play a key role in helping Felixstowe recover from the impact of Covid-19, attracting locals and tourists alike by offering outdoor dining with amazing, unspoilt sea views. 

Craig Rivertt, deputy leader of East Suffolk District Council and cabinet member for economic develo

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk District Council and cabinet member for economic development - Credit: East Suffolk District Council

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Despite the challenges we have all faced due to Covid-19 over the past many months, it is great that work has been able to continue on this development, which will transform the South Seafront for many years to come, ensuring it is a thriving place where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

“Now more than ever, this café is hugely important to Felixstowe and the local economy as not only will it provide a new eatery next to the beautiful seaside, attracting both local people and visitors, but it will also support economic growth and provide new employment opportunities as we hopefully continue to emerge from the impact of coronavirus.

“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

