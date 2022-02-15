The team behind the deal at the new MonuMart distribution centre. Alistair Mitchell, Partner at Fenn Wright; Mantas Bertasius, General Manager at MonuMart; Roxana Petrea, Company Accountant at MonuMart; Nick Denny, Joint Chief Executive of East of England Co-op; Colin Louch, Managing Director at MonuMart. - Credit: Big Fish Photography

An Ipswich distribution company is taking on new premises and planning to increase the number of jobs it has in the town just three years after moving into its new headquarters.

MonuMart, which distributes furniture, pet supplies and outdoor goods that have been made in China under the Yaheetech brand, moved into its new headquarters in Europa Way - the former Billington's sugar factory - in 2019.

Now it has bought a former Co-op warehouse on the Boss Hall commercial park on the other side of the road.

It will use this alongside its Europa Way headquarters - and it hopes to create more jobs as demand for its products rises.

The existing MonuMart centre at Europa Way in Ipswich. - Credit: David Vincent

Its new premises was previously the main distribution centre for the East of England Co-op, which remains the landlord of the Boss Hall park.

MonuMart had a smaller unit on Boss Hall before moving to Europa Way in 2019 so this new move is a return to its first home.

It has on the distribution centre with a 15-year lease from the Co-op in a deal negotiated by agents Fenn Wright. The warehouse is 127,600 sq ft and will be fully reclad before MonuMart moves in later this year.

Colin Louch, managing director of MonuMart, said: “We are delighted to have secured the Distribution centre on a long-term lease, to be known in future as ‘The Yaheetech Building’.

"Having previously been tenants of the Co-op on the Boss Hall estate, it is a dream come true to be taking charge of the anchor unit. Our ranges of office furniture, home gym equipment and pet products are leaders in their sectors online and we look forward to being able to offer additional local employment when the building reopens later this year.”

Alistair Mitchell, partner at Fenn Wright, said: “We are delighted to have been able to assist with this letting on behalf of the Co-op. It will be good to see the building refurbished and brought back into use and we wish Colin Louch and the rest of the MonuMart team every success with the continued growth of their business.”

Nick Denny, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “With Boss Hall having been a part of our co-op for more than 130 years, we’re excited to see one of our tenants growing and expanding their business, creating new jobs in the area and securing the future of this iconic site. We wish Colin and the team all the very best.”

The deal confirms the rise in demand for distribution centres along the A14 corridor. Colin Kreidewolf is chair of MonuMart's landlord at Europa Way, Ipswich Borough Assets.

He said: "We are seeing the demand for distribution centres push up rents and the value of the buildings considerably and we are seeing more being built like Trebor Developments just over the rail line at the Ipswich Eastern Gateway (sugar beet site) as well as at other sites on the A14 like Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds."