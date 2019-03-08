Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New estate agents opens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:07 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 06 June 2019

Jonathan Waters has launched a new estate agency, in Ipswich, Foxhall Estate Agents Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Jonathan Waters has launched a new estate agency, in Ipswich, Foxhall Estate Agents Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

One of the region's leading estate agents is launching a new business in Ipswich - almost five years after selling his last firm.

The team at Foxhall Estate Agents, Emma Ford, Jonathan Waters, Jenna Arnold and Kevin Harmer Picture: FOXHALL ESTATE AGENTSThe team at Foxhall Estate Agents, Emma Ford, Jonathan Waters, Jenna Arnold and Kevin Harmer Picture: FOXHALL ESTATE AGENTS

For more than a decade Jonathan Waters was one of the best known estate agents in the region, building up a group of agencies in Suffolk and Essex.

He was best known in Ipswich and his name continued in the branding of the Ipswich business even after he sold the agency in 2014.

Now though he says it is "back to basics", with his new firm Foxhall Estate Agents offering a traditional personal service.

The agency has taken part of office space at 625 Foxhall Road, where he originally started in Ipswich in 1999.

The former Jonathan Waters Estate Agents office in the Buttermarket, Ipswich. At one time the company, which went into liqudation in August 2018, had four Ipswich offices covering the town. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe former Jonathan Waters Estate Agents office in the Buttermarket, Ipswich. At one time the company, which went into liqudation in August 2018, had four Ipswich offices covering the town. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It even has the same phone number.

He said: "I'm Ipswich born and bred and it was always my plan to come to Ipswich.

"I first got into the business in 1988. Thirty-one years ago I started at Connells in Felixstowe.

"Jonathan Waters Estate Agents opened in February 1992 and then at this site on January 2, 1999."

The business grew with branches in Essex and in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, as well as in Martlesham and Norwich Road, Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Waters sold the business in September 2014 to Jane Russell, his long-term personal assistant and manager at Ipswich.

At its peak, in 2007, the Jonathan Waters group employed nearly 50 staff.

He revealed: "I had been thinking about selling it. I sold it because my mum was becoming very poorly and I needed to look after her.

"I became her full-time carer for 18 months after I sold the business.

"I didn't want to retire as such, I thought I would like to get back into it.

"I am too young to retire, I am 55 now."

Foxhall Estate Agents is a new name and a new start, he said.

"I absolutely love the business," he said. "It is the only thing I really know.

"There is still a place for proper estate agents with local knowledge.

"We have nearly 60 years experience of the business between us.

"We opened on Saturday and we already have instructions from as far Felixstowe and Needham Market, not just east Ipswich."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Video Neighbours tell of family's frantic escape from burning home

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unexplained Ipswich death 'not suspicious', police confirm

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich house fire thought to be ‘suspicious’, fire service say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farms across Suffolk and Essex invite public in for Open Farm Sunday

Alec Liharev tasting a strawberry during Open Farm Sunday 2018 at Tiptree fruit farm Picture: IAN CLARK

New estate agents opens in Ipswich

Jonathan Waters has launched a new estate agency, in Ipswich, Foxhall Estate Agents Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk riders Howe, Branch, Sampson and Herrod win at first race of Mud, Sweat and Gears Series

Elite woman’s winner Elvita Branch at Thickthorn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Can you spot your child in school’s Desert Rats Memorial Service?

The Desert Rats Memorial Service held at Orwell Park School in Nacton. Picture: SARAH KIRBY SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists