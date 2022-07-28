Fred. Olsen Travel comes to Ipswich town centre

Ipswich-based travel agency Fred. Olsen has linked up with Travelquest and moved into its premises near the town centre.

Newly-branded as Fred. Olsen Travel Agents, the St Nicholas site is a town centre presence for the company which also has a concession in Coes on Norwich Road.

The consolidated Fred. Olsen Travel Agents and TravelQuest branch will be managed by Helen Jordan and Nicola Atkinson who will be supported by, Katie Rickarby, Gemma Brice (currently on maternity leave) and latest recruit, Suzanne Ward, formerly of East of England Co-op and TUI.

Branch manager Helen Jordan. - Credit: Fred. Olsen

Throughout August, existing and new customers are invited to pop into the branch between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday to meet the team and hear more about what they offer.

As a reader offer if you mention East Anglian Daily Times or Evening Star at the time of booking your holiday you will receive an extra £50 saving, when you book before August 31.

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents will continue to operate a ‘pop-up’ shop in Coes of Ipswich on the first Tuesday of every month for those customers who prefer to visit them there.

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents head of commercial, Paul Hardwick said: “Fred. Olsen Travel Agents and TravelQuest being together under one roof makes a lot of sense and I’m sure that our customers will appreciate how much more we can offer them from this fantastic central Ipswich location.

"As an independent family-owned travel agent with a high rate of repeat customers we have a reputation for providing excellent service and great value for money. Not only do our staff have the knowledge and ability to tailor-make a dream holiday, but Fred. Olsen Travel also has the industry bonding and accreditation to ensure financial security and peace of mind for our customers.

"Now more than ever, people really do trust and value the service and protection that a specialist travel agent provides.”

The Fred. Olsen Travel Agents is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. The company has increased its number of high street outlets, opening 11 new shops in the past six year.