£42,000 worth of digital equipment

Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN Archant

University Centre Colchester unveiled two state-of-the-art learning zones dedicated to its Digital Media programmes at a launch event on Wednesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN

The ribbon cutting officially opened the Game Zone and Film Suite, which both feature ultra-modern equipment, intended to prepare students for careers in this fast-paced, dynamic industry.

The Game Zone has been filled with the latest technology needed for students to keep up-to-date with the gaming industry. UCC have invested in PS4 consoles, Xboxes, HTC Vive Virtual Reality equipment, a 360 degree / 3D video camera and other Canon sponsored camera equipment.

The new Film Suite features top-of-the-range PCs suitable for producing film, animation and computer game coding. Film and gaming students were in attendance on the night, showing guests the work that they have produced so far this year. The virtual reality equipment proved popular with guests having a go themselves, including Principal and Chief Executive, Alison Andreas.

Mark Backler from The Games Hub and Innovation Centre at the University of Essex cut the ribbon. He said:“It’s really great equipment and excellent for the students to have this technology available to them. The gaming industry growing rapidly and it’s great for University Centre Colchester to be recognising this and pushing ahead.”

Georgie Peck, BA (Hons) Digital Film Production student showcased her 360 virtual reality videos of the UCC rooms at the event, which she created using the new equipment. She was impressed with the new facilities, and said: “This is a great asset for our learning and it enables us to become more creative. We can now make things that we couldn’t before and this will really help me with my final year assignments.”

Head of Schools of Digital Media, Music & Performing Arts Phil Toms said: “Having developed a very strong diploma course in Interactive Media and Games over the last three years at Colchester Institute, we’re excited to offer this new Computer Games degree supported by £42,000 of equipment for the students to develop their own games businesses and prototypes so that they are already working before graduation.”