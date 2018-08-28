Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

£42,000 worth of digital equipment

PUBLISHED: 16:55 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 25 January 2019

Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN

Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN

Archant

University Centre Colchester unveiled two state-of-the-art learning zones dedicated to its Digital Media programmes at a launch event on Wednesday.

Guests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEANGuests got to try the learning experience at University Centre, Colchester at the opening of two new high tech learing zones. the Game Zone and the Film Suite Picture:ALEX DEAN

The ribbon cutting officially opened the Game Zone and Film Suite, which both feature ultra-modern equipment, intended to prepare students for careers in this fast-paced, dynamic industry.

The Game Zone has been filled with the latest technology needed for students to keep up-to-date with the gaming industry. UCC have invested in PS4 consoles, Xboxes, HTC Vive Virtual Reality equipment, a 360 degree / 3D video camera and other Canon sponsored camera equipment.

The new Film Suite features top-of-the-range PCs suitable for producing film, animation and computer game coding. Film and gaming students were in attendance on the night, showing guests the work that they have produced so far this year. The virtual reality equipment proved popular with guests having a go themselves, including Principal and Chief Executive, Alison Andreas.

Mark Backler from The Games Hub and Innovation Centre at the University of Essex cut the ribbon. He said:“It’s really great equipment and excellent for the students to have this technology available to them. The gaming industry growing rapidly and it’s great for University Centre Colchester to be recognising this and pushing ahead.”

Georgie Peck, BA (Hons) Digital Film Production student showcased her 360 virtual reality videos of the UCC rooms at the event, which she created using the new equipment. She was impressed with the new facilities, and said: “This is a great asset for our learning and it enables us to become more creative. We can now make things that we couldn’t before and this will really help me with my final year assignments.”

Head of Schools of Digital Media, Music & Performing Arts Phil Toms said: “Having developed a very strong diploma course in Interactive Media and Games over the last three years at Colchester Institute, we’re excited to offer this new Computer Games degree supported by £42,000 of equipment for the students to develop their own games businesses and prototypes so that they are already working before graduation.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Biggest indoor climbing centre of its kind in the world is opening soon

What the Clip 'n Climb centre might look like Picture: BAREFOOT&GILLES

Video Council calls in expert to look at Ipswich Cornhill after tragic accident

The investigation will look at all aspects of safety on the Cornhill. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Call for action over anti-social behaviour in Ipswich town-centre lane

The section of St Stephen's Church Lane beside the Ipswich Central Conservative Club Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Fire at Ed Sheeran’s estate near Framlingham

A small fire was reported at Ed Sheeran's estate near Framlingham this morning Picture: PA

Fresh warning after ‘silver taxi’ approaches children in Ipswich

St Alban's Catholic High School has sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

Unlicensed and uninsured driver stopped with two children in car

The uninsured and unlicensed driver was stopped by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Theatre shows to see with your children this spring

Dear Zoo at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is one of the shows on offer for children in early 2019 Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/ NEW WOLSEY

‘Child abusers could find it easier to access young victims’ The NSPCC react to Facebook merge

What do you think about the Facebook merge? Picture: JACKF/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Council tax rise approval promises ‘major step change’ in fighting crime

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen charged with Tavis murder takes the stand

Police at the scene of the murder in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists