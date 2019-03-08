Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Future of former Flux trampoline site revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 April 2019

The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park. Photo: James Carr.

The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

A new gym is set to take over the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga in Ipswich’s Cardinal Park.

The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park. Photo: James Carr.The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park. Photo: James Carr.

The Gym Group has confirmed work to move into the empty units is under way, with the new gym expected to be open by late summer or early autumn.

The fitness firm boasts around 170 gyms across the UK, including a base in St Matthews Court on Civic Drive.

MORE: Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

And in its latest venture will take on more than 15,000sq ft across two floors at the prime location close to the town centre.

The lots have been empty for more than a year after both Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga fell victim to mounting high street pressures.

Opening day at Flux Freestyle trampoline centre, Cardinal park, Ipswich.Opening day at Flux Freestyle trampoline centre, Cardinal park, Ipswich.

Flux was the first to go back in January last year.

The trampoline park shocked many in the town when it suddenly closed without explanation.

Its Facebook page was terminated and its website taken down for “maintenance”.

However, it was then revealed by Kingston Smith and Partners, a corporate recovery and insolvency firm, the trampoline centre had entered administration.

A host of children’s birthday parties, most costing more than £100, had already been booked and paid for until June.

At the time joint administrator Ryan Davies said the trampoline centre had been unable to keep up with running costs.

“Unfortunately it appears the capital costs were such that the business had been unable to maintain the agreed lease repayments (for equipment)”, he said.

The trampoline park was the second business to enter administration while operating from the site – with Gym and Trim health club folding in 2011.

Gym and Trim had been a long time staple for the fitness community in the town, opening its first premises in Charles Street in 1978 before moving to a purpose built gym in Lower Orwell Street and finally to Cardinal Park.

The new gym will also be taking over the former site of Tex-Mex chain Chimichanga.

Similarly to Flux, the restaurant closed its Cardinal Park location last year as part of a plan by Italian restaurant chain Prezzo to close about a third of its to rescue the business.

In total, Prezzo closed 94 restaurants, including all 33 of its Chimichanga chain.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Children’s centres in Suffolk under threat of closure

Lilly Clements waves her flag during the protest outside Endeavour House against the proposed closure of children's centres in 2015. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Can shoppers, businesses, and council save Ipswich Debenhams?

The outside of Debenhams after the news that they have gone into Administration Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Finalists revealed for  the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I need your help’ - alleged rape victim’s text to friends revealed in court

University of Essex's Albert Sloman Library and Silberrad Student Centre, which has won an RIBA award

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inquest into deaths of husband and wife at Ipswich waterfront set to start

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

Town’s black youth feel ‘under siege’ and risk being left behind

Imani Sorhaindo has raised concerns about the challenges facing young black men Picture: REALISE FUTURES

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Finalists revealed for  the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who will win Felixstowe’s tourism award this year?

Felixstowe's traders have high hopes for this year's tourist season Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists