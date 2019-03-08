Future of former Flux trampoline site revealed

The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A new gym is set to take over the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga in Ipswich’s Cardinal Park.

The Gym Group has confirmed work to move into the empty units is under way, with the new gym expected to be open by late summer or early autumn.

The fitness firm boasts around 170 gyms across the UK, including a base in St Matthews Court on Civic Drive.

And in its latest venture will take on more than 15,000sq ft across two floors at the prime location close to the town centre.

The lots have been empty for more than a year after both Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga fell victim to mounting high street pressures.

Flux was the first to go back in January last year.

The trampoline park shocked many in the town when it suddenly closed without explanation.

Its Facebook page was terminated and its website taken down for “maintenance”.

However, it was then revealed by Kingston Smith and Partners, a corporate recovery and insolvency firm, the trampoline centre had entered administration.

A host of children’s birthday parties, most costing more than £100, had already been booked and paid for until June.

At the time joint administrator Ryan Davies said the trampoline centre had been unable to keep up with running costs.

“Unfortunately it appears the capital costs were such that the business had been unable to maintain the agreed lease repayments (for equipment)”, he said.

The trampoline park was the second business to enter administration while operating from the site – with Gym and Trim health club folding in 2011.

Gym and Trim had been a long time staple for the fitness community in the town, opening its first premises in Charles Street in 1978 before moving to a purpose built gym in Lower Orwell Street and finally to Cardinal Park.

The new gym will also be taking over the former site of Tex-Mex chain Chimichanga.

Similarly to Flux, the restaurant closed its Cardinal Park location last year as part of a plan by Italian restaurant chain Prezzo to close about a third of its to rescue the business.

In total, Prezzo closed 94 restaurants, including all 33 of its Chimichanga chain.