New boutique gym to open - where you can work out on your own

22 July, 2020 - 07:08
Kelly Townley has set up her own gym at Clopton Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The idea of lots of people in a sweaty gym might be off-putting to some, particularly after the Covid-19 crisis.

But Kelly Townley hopes her new boutique-style exercise space will lift spirits after lockdown - because it allows people to book the entire gym to themselves, to work out on their own.

The 37-year-old personal trainer was sat at home bored during the coronavirus shutdown when she decided to make her long-term dream of running her own gym - Kelly Townley Fitness - a reality.

With so much continuing anxiety about Covid-19, it might seem like a fairly weighty challenge.

But Kelly, who has taken over an 800sq ft unit at Clopton Park, near Woodbridge, said: “It’s the perfect time to do it.

“I don’t see it as a barrier. There’s nothing to stop me doing the same as everyone else.

“Now everyone is going back to work, to my mind this is a fresh start. People are looking at a different way of life.”

Mrs Townley says she is “trying to make it as personal as possible”, adding: “That’s what it’s all about - trying to get people in who wouldn’t usually go to a gym.”

As such, the luxury gym with modern weightlifting and cardio equipment is only open certain times of the day for dedicated gym use - usually 7am to 9am (except on Wednesdays) and noon until 3pm on weekdays, and 9am to noon on Sundays.

People also have to book slots in advance, when they will have the exercise floor to themselves.

The rest of the time is used for personal training sessions.

“People won’t feel like they’re being looked at by others,” Kelly said.

Kelly, who is married with one step-son, said she became motivated to work as a personal trainer after herself losing 4st through a fitness regime several years ago.

“I just love helping people,” she said. “They come to me with their story and what they want to change.

“Being a little bit older than a lot of personal trainers, I’ve lived life and have a bit of experience behind me.

“I love seeing the outcomes of how it makes people feel. It’s the best feeling in the world, when everyone is happy with the way they look and feel.”

Prices start at £5 a visit for £30 a month.

For more information, visit her website.

