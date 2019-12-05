Former cattery may provide redevelopment opportunity as it is put up for sale

A former cattery has been put up for sale with the potential for re-development to provide three new homes, subject to planning permission.

The former Woodside Luxury Boarding Cattery in Old London Road, on the outskirts of Copdock, went up for sale on December 4 following its closure.

On the market with a guide price of £100,000, Grace Estates Agents say there is the potential for redevelopment on the land for further commercial units or residential dwellings, subject to planning permission.

Beign offered for sale with the former cattery's pens, the plot of land listed for sale also includes an outbuilding.

A previous application to demolish the cattery and build three houses with garages in its place was refused by Babergh District Council in September. However, an appeal has been lodged against the decision.

The plans, if the appeal proved successful, could see permission granted to build one four-bedroom detached unit and a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings on the site.

They were initially refused due to fears the development would be remote from local services and that new highway access could cause traffic safety issues in Old London Road.

A reply from Suffolk Highways said: "There is no guarantee that safe and suitable access can be achieved from the site."

The council added: "If a plan is submitted which shows amendments as suggested the SCC Highways can reconsider this application and recommend approval subject to conditions. Without these the highway authority would uphold a recommendation for refusal unless evidence is provided to show that safe and suitable access can be achieved."

Planners said the dwellings, if built, would have "realistic" asking prices.

Copdock and Washbrook Parish Council agreed with the notion of a lack of amenities within walking distance and possible safety concerns in the road.

Planners say it is not necessary for the plot to remain as a cattery as the two other catteries in the village will not leave the community undersupplied.

The other catteries in the village, Acorn Cattery in Folly Lane and Copdock Kennels & Boarding Cattery in Oakfield Road, remain open.

