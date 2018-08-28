Opening of new Travelodge hotel is delayed

Taken when building work began in February - L-R: John Marshall, Sue Warren, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, Ben Bodewes and Archie Mijares, from Starbucks, Mike Spenser-Morris, developer, Terry Clements, mayor, councillor Julia Wakelam and Glennys and Hugh Baskett. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

A new 80-room hotel and coffee shop development in Bury St Edmunds had been scheduled to open in January, but has now been put off.

Travelodge says they now expect the hotel to open in the Spring.

The hotel, located on Etna Road, will be the first Travelodge to operate in the town.

The hotel, which represents an investment of £8 million for third party investors, will boast a drive-through Starbucks bar café. Work first got underway on the development in February.

According to the latest release from Jobcentre Plus, 40 people attended a recent job hiring event for the new hotel, and are waiting to find out if they will be taken on.

Independent research conducted by St Edmundsbury Borough Council revealed that visitors staying overnight in Bury St Edmunds spend an average of £212 during their trip, while day visitors spend an average of £29.