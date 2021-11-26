New store opens in California fulfilling owner's dream

A new international food shop has opened in Ipswich, fulfilling the owner's dream of running her own store.

California International Food Store has opened on the site of the former Premier store at 550 Spring Road, California, Ipswich.

The new independent store will focus on selling European goods.

New boss, Egle Nikiforoviene said: "I have been working in shops for ten years, and the whole time I've been thinking about getting my own. It is my dream.

"I've lived in Ipswich for twelve years, and I really like it here. You have a chance to do something, it is possible to actually progress in your life."

California International Food store has opened by Egle Nikiforoviene on Spring Road Ipswich PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She continued: "We are trying to sell Eurofood, mostly Lithuanian and Polish products, although we also have some American products.

"I also have some English products - it's a big shop, I couldn't fill it purely with European stuff. I wanted to do something a little different.

"You can't get the same products in supermarkets as you can from us. We have different crisps, sweets and drinks for example."

California International Food store has opened by Egle Nikiforoviene on Spring Road Ipswich PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

However, despite the international range of products on offer, Ms Nikiforoviene says her customers are mostly English.

"At the moment, 95% of our customers are English, with maybe 5% being Polish and Lithuanian people," she said.

"The English customers are really going in for our international products, they like trying out the new flavours."