New Ipswich logistics park ‘will bring jobs to town’

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 November 2020

An aerial CGI of Pigeon Investment Management's new logistics and industrial park off the A14 in Ipswich Picture: CORMACK DESIGN

An aerial CGI of Pigeon Investment Management's new logistics and industrial park off the A14 in Ipswich Picture: CORMACK DESIGN

Cormack Design

A new logistics and industrial park off the A14 has been launched.

The park — off Junction 56 near Ipswich — was granted outline planning consent in August for B1, B2and B8 uses and will provide bespoke space from 25,000sq ft up to 200,000sq ft for prospective purchasers and tenants with units available on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Developer Pigeon Investment Ltd said it expects one of the large units will shortly be under offer to a major company from the region.

Construction work is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

MORE — Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

Ben Guest of Pigeon said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting new development which has already generated substantial interest from companies in Ipswich and the region.

“We have seen significant growth in the logistics sector and are pleased to be progressing this project. We believe it will generate excellent growth and employment opportunities for the area.”

Pigeon — which said occupiers would get a “high degree of input” into the design of their units — has appointed Harwin Property Consultants and PG Property Consultancy as their joint agents on the scheme.

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner's home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joe Wicks staying at 'incredible' Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Man and schoolgirl exchanged intimate videos, court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

