New Ipswich logistics park ‘will bring jobs to town’

An aerial CGI of Pigeon Investment Management's new logistics and industrial park off the A14 in Ipswich Picture: CORMACK DESIGN Cormack Design

A new logistics and industrial park off the A14 has been launched.

The park — off Junction 56 near Ipswich — was granted outline planning consent in August for B1, B2and B8 uses and will provide bespoke space from 25,000sq ft up to 200,000sq ft for prospective purchasers and tenants with units available on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Developer Pigeon Investment Ltd said it expects one of the large units will shortly be under offer to a major company from the region.

Construction work is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

Ben Guest of Pigeon said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting new development which has already generated substantial interest from companies in Ipswich and the region.

“We have seen significant growth in the logistics sector and are pleased to be progressing this project. We believe it will generate excellent growth and employment opportunities for the area.”

Pigeon — which said occupiers would get a “high degree of input” into the design of their units — has appointed Harwin Property Consultants and PG Property Consultancy as their joint agents on the scheme.