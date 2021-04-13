Published: 12:42 PM April 13, 2021

Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios in Spring Road in Ipswich, is set to open her brand new salon. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An Ipswich woman who has worked on beauty counters since her teenage years has opened her "dream" makeup and training studio after being made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luci Morgan, aged 25, has launched her very own makeup studio, training academy and salon in Spring Road, Ipswich, welcoming her first customers through the door as restrictions eased yesterday.

Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios in Spring Road in Ipswich, which opened on Monday, April 12 to welcome its very first customers. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Morgan has worked in makeup and beauty since the age of 18, working on counters at Debenhams before being made redundant when Covid hit, with the store announcing its permanent closure this year.

Miss Morgan had been working self-employed on a part-time basis for the last few years, while still working at Debenhams during the week, offering beauty and makeup lessons at the weekend.

"I never had the confidence to take the plunge," said Miss Morgan, who trained to become a beauty therapist after studying at Suffolk New College and Cambridge Regional College.

New beauty salon, Luci Morgan Studios in Spring Road in Ipswich, opened its foord on April 12. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"When I was made redundant I thought I might as well go for it, as what's the worst that can happen. This really is a dream come true for me.

"The support has been incredible so far, and many of my regular clients have been behind me pushing me to do this.

"It is really scary and I've had a couple of sleepless nights, but more than anything I am just excited to jump in and get started.

"It really is a dream come true and it still feels a bit surreal."

Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios on Spring Road in Ipswich, has opened her brand new makeup salon and training academy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The studio, which is decorated in pastel pinks, was transformed with the help of Miss Morgan's close family and friends who gave up their weekends to help see her dream come to life.

It will operate as a salon, offering treatments such as brow lamination, lash tints and full body waxing, as well as non surgical body sculpting, known as a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), which will be introduced in May.

She will be using a piece of equipment worth £8,000 to offer the sculpting treatment, which liquidises fat cells, and is not known to be offered at any other salons in Ipswich.

New beauty salon, Luci Morgan Studios in Spring Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Aside from treatments, Miss Morgan will also be offering accredited makeup courses, training people to become makeup artists, along with bridal and makeup appointments.

She said: "There is nothing local that offers this kind of accredited makeup artistry, which uses industry standard products, up to date training and caters for all skin tones.

"This lack of diversity and inclusion was a big issue which I learnt while at college and so it is important for me to be inclusive and available for everyone.

"Everyone is a makeup artist now with social media, so I am excited to offer something that Ipswich does not have."

Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios in Spring Road in Ipswich, has opened her brand new salon. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She has been inundated with bookings already and believes the bridal industry will have a "massive boom" due to the number of cancelled weddings.

The business is being solely run by Miss Morgan, but she is looking for a self-employed nail technician and said she has the space for another beauty therapist.

The studio will generally be open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with evening courses from 6pm to 9pm.

For more details visit the Luci Morgan Studios website.