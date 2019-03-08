New shoe shop opens in Ipswich town centre “to keep feet comfortable”

Marion Gordon, Lisa Southgate and Sharon Hall at their new shoe shop, Maresa Shoes Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A new independent shoe shop has opened its doors in Ipswich town centre, offering stylish footwear with the emphasis on comfort.

Maresa Shoes has opened in Museum Street, and will stock shoes from brands including Van-Dal, Padders, Scholl, DB Shoes and Sandpiper.

Directors Sharon Hall and Marion Gordon also run the adjoining 1st for Feet chiropody clinic, but the new business will be run separately, with manager Lisa Southgate in charge.

Sharon said: “When we opened the clinic seven years ago, we said one of the things we actually wanted to do in the future was to open up a footwear store.

“The feet we see tell us that many people have trouble finding footwear that fits properly.”

She said the aim was to stock footwear which was comfortable while also looking attractive and stylish. Their ranges do include mid-range heels, but Sharon said: “You won’t get six-inch heels here!”

The shop will provide a fitting service if you are not sure what width of shoe is best for you, and will provide a wide range of wider shoes, from D through to 8E,

Looking to the future, Sharon said they also hope to be able to offer a bespoke shoes service, so that modifications can be made for anybody who needs their shoes specially made.

The new shop is in the building which was formerly the Museum Street cafe vegetarian restaurant, which has been completely refitted. The restaurant closed in November and is set to reopen as a workers’ co-operative.