Published: 5:30 AM August 27, 2021

Ipswich is looking for a new Vision Partnership chair to help improve the town. - Credit: Paul Geater

The Ipswich Vision Partnership has started the search for a new chair to lead the groups that are hoping to improve the town over the next two years.

The position has been vacant since former chair Terry Hunt stood down at the start of the summer.

The new position will be funded by Ipswich Central.

The new chair will be expected to develop and promote the "connected town" approach - giving people the chance to live and work within walking distance of the services they need.

The chair is likely to have a background in regeneration or property management - and will be separate from the Town Deal chair which was previously part of the same appointment.

Applications for the role close in early September and an appointment is expected to be confirmed later in the month.



