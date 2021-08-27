News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich Vision looks for new chair to lead town improvements

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:30 AM August 27, 2021   
Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich is looking for a new Vision Partnership chair to help improve the town. - Credit: Paul Geater

The Ipswich Vision Partnership has started the search for a new chair to lead the groups that are hoping to improve the town over the next two years.

The position has been vacant since former chair Terry Hunt stood down at the start of the summer.

The new position will be funded by Ipswich Central.

The new chair will be expected to develop and promote the "connected town" approach - giving people the chance to live and work within walking distance of the services they need.

The chair is likely to have a background in regeneration or property management - and will be separate from the Town Deal chair which was previously part of the same appointment.

Applications for the role close in early September and an appointment is expected to be confirmed later in the month.


Most Read

  1. 1 Man forced gun into wife's mouth and counted down from three
  2. 2 Mum's call for more to be done to improve Orwell Bridge Safety
  3. 3 Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14
  1. 4 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 5 Ipswich doctor 'spun web of lies' to sabotage relationships, court hears
  3. 6 BrewDog bids to open bar at the Winerack on the Waterfront
  4. 7 Will you see the Red Arrows fly across Suffolk today?
  5. 8 Triple award glory for popular Ipswich fish and chip shop
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle van blaze in Ipswich road
  7. 10 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vasile Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi

Family feud sparked 'eruption' of violence in Ipswich armed brawl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMO

Suffolk County Council

'Confiscate and crush' hooligan Ipswich boy racers' cars, says councillor

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Work is underway for the new Microshops in the former Peacocks premises in Carr Street, Ipswich. Pi

Retail

Ipswich indoor street market nearly full of Microshops

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle was seen on fire on the A14 near Sproughton

Suffolk Live

Watch: Car engulfed in flames on A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon