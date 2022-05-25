New landlords take over award-winning pub and brewery in Suffolk village

Sophie and Pete Goss have taken over the Kings Head in Bildeston - Credit: Fleurets/Bildeston Kings Head

A couple have taken the reins at an award-winning pub and brewery in a pub near Hadleigh.

New landlords Sophie and Pete Goss bought the Kings Head, which is located in Bildeston's High Street, from former owners Sue and Nigel Pell.

Built in the 1300s as a wool warehouse and converted into a pub in the 1530s, the building has been serving the village ale for almost 500 years.

A micro-brewery was added to the King's Head in 1996.

Sophie and Pete will be running a wine shop inside the pub - Credit: Bildeston Kings Head

Mrs Goss said: "It will be both a watering hole with an eclectic selection of everyday drinking wines and local beers and will also provide a much needed wine shop for the local and surrounding area.

"We aim to stay true to the heritage and character of the building in being a place of welcoming conviviality and drawing on our experience and a great deal of friends in the world of wine, music and food, we look to host special winemaker dinners, live music and food and drink events.”

The pub was run by the Pells, who made it into a restaurant, from 2008.

Simon Jackaman of Fleurets, which brokered the sale, said: “I was delighted to have acted for Sue and Nigel Fell in the sale of this great old Suffolk pub and brewery.

The pub has been in operation since 1530 - Credit: Google Maps

"Sites like this need to be treasured as many are closing and changing use. However, in this case there was significant interest from buyers across the country perhaps keen with its combination of busy village life and the brewery with the business now having a bright new future.

He continued: "This sale demonstrates that there is strong demand for pubs within great village locations.

"The Eastern region and particularly counties like Suffolk are very much sought after and demonstrate that the local pub market remains alive and very active.

"I would like to wish Sophie and Pete the very best of luck in their new venture.”