The former Dolce Vita nightclub in Ipswich has been converted into town centre homes. Developer Joe Fogel with Levi Draycott of TLC Building Services outside what is now Foundry House. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The dancing days have gone at a former Ipswich night club - which has now been transformed into new town centre homes.

The former Dolce Vita club in Old Foundry Road had been standing empty for a decade until developer Joe Fogel took it on.

Now, the venue has been transformed into a dozen apartments and a town house, which have quickly been snapped up by rental tenants.

These rental homes are within walking distance of town centre pubs, restaurants, and the Regent Theatre - and are also just across the road from Christchurch Park.

Mr Fogel and builder Levi Draycott recently took us on a tour of the new apartments.

Dolce Vita was on the upper floor of the landmark building, between Old Foundry Road and St Margaret's Plain, and was reached by a staircase.

For a time there was also a bar on the ground floor called Bar Fontaine.

After they closed down the building stood empty for many years, with various new uses proposed.

Businessman Mr Fogel, whose previous projects included converting the former First Floor Club in Tacket Street into apartments, said: "It had been empty for a long time, many years.

"We have completely refurbished it from top to bottom, with a new roof, constructing the apartments and decorating right through.

"We are very pleased with it. It has worked out really well."

The original narrow staircase had been removed and Foundry House has a new entrance and stairwell leading up to the apartments.

"There are 13 homes in total, 12 apartments including a studio and the town house with its own entrance," Mr Fogel added.

"They all have modern kitchens and luxury bathrooms.

"The project has gone very well apart from the usual delays with utilities and the like, it has gone smoothly."

Builder Mr Draycott added: "It has been a really good project, and we are pleased with the way it has turned out."

Also in Ipswich town centre, in Tacket Street, the upper floors of the former First Floor Club building have been converted into apartments.

It is now known as Charlotte House, with retail remaining on the ground floor.

The team has now moved on to an even larger project - the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters building in Carr Street, where even more town centre apartments are being created in upper storeys.

Similar to the Tacket Street buildings, commercial space is remaining at the ground floor level.