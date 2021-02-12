Published: 7:00 PM February 12, 2021

An Ipswich woman who was made redundant as a result of the pandemic has achieved her dreams of opening her own coffee shop.

Christianne "Christy" Hendry opened the new "Little Beans Coffee House" shop in Foxhall Road on Monday (February 15), having always dreamed taking her love of coffee to the next level.

The 55-year-old, who has been working in the coffee industry for eight years, said she instantly knew the vacant unit opposite the Co-Op was the perfect place to start her venture, with the support of her husband.

Christy Hendry owner of Little Beans Coffee House - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, Mrs Hendry said it was "easy" opening the shop thanks to her industry experience and desire to be her own boss.

Mrs Hendry said: "My husband and I were discussing what we could do, and then we just said 'well why don't we give it a go?'

You may also want to watch:

"We were parked outside the Co-Op one day and as soon as I saw the shop, I knew that was the shop I wanted.

"It just all kicked on from there really, I spoke to the contacts I had made during my time in the industry and it was all so easy.

"With all my experience it just felt like something was shouting at me saying 'this is what you need to do'".

Josh Hendry from Little Beans Coffee House - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aside from a wide range of coffees, Mrs Hendry's shop will also stock 18 different varieties of tea – and also has an alcohol licence, with espresso martinis and Long Island ice teas also on the menu.

She will also sell paninis, cakes and breakfast items – while beer, wine and Pimm's could also be on the menu in the summer.

Mrs Hendry added she looks forward to the shop becoming a community hub.

She said: "I hadn't been nervous at all until Tuesday, but now I'm feeling a little nervous.

"Where we are is such a busy hub, there are lots of people around and so many people have stuck their head through the door asking when we will be open.

"My career has taught me a love of coffee, I don't know everything, but I just love it."