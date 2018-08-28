Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

`Lowestoft is an ideal location’ - Paul Smith

PUBLISHED: 14:04 07 January 2019

ABP local management welcomes Peterson UK to the Port of Lowestoft. The offshore energy logistics company is setting up a new support base in the port

ABP local management welcomes Peterson UK to the Port of Lowestoft. The offshore energy logistics company is setting up a new support base in the port

Archant

Peterson UK, a major logistics and service provider to the offshore energy industry, has concluded a new long-term agreement with Associated British Ports to establish a new operational and logistics base in Lowestoft.

The new agreement will see Peterson operate a wide range of warehouse, cargo and logistic services from the port, including fuel bunkering to support the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors being supplied from their Lowestoft Supply Base.

Paul Smith, Peterson business manager East of England, said: “We are delighted to establish a new operations base in the Port of Lowestoft. We have a strong track record in servicing the Southern North Sea from both the UK and Netherlands and the Port of Lowestoft is an ideal location from which to support our existing Southern North Sea customer base and potential new customers.

“Our move to Lowestoft has been supported by our major stakeholders and we look forward to continuing to work closely with ABP to establish a best in class facility.”

The move by Peterson comes at a time when the Port of Lowestoft is expanding its provision of services to the offshore energy industry, with recent investments by Scottish Power to develop their permanent operations and maintenance base.

The agreement will see increased activity in the port’s Inner Harbour and provides a further indication of positive business growth in the port.

Andrew Harston ABP director Short Sea Ports said: “Our team has worked very hard with Peterson to conclude this agreement. We know that Peterson chose the Port of Lowestoft for its vessel handling capabilities and space to grow, as well as ABP’s commitment to continuing investment and the quality of the local management team.

“Peterson has an excellent reputation and our new agreement signifies the next stage of customer growth at the port. We are very proud that they have chosen ABP as their partner and we look forward to supporting their ambitions to develop and grow.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Updated Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Get Tony a flypast to honour selfless heroes, and we will all reach the stars

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Garnett on Golf: Scowsill back to boost Suffolk ahead of 2019 season

SUFFOLK TRAINING: Back (from left): Keith Preston (county coach), Joe Cardy (county coach and first team captain), Habebul Islam, Paul Waring, Chris Vince, Adam Sheldrake, Ben Sayers (second team captain), Sam Debenham, James Tyler, Alfie Halil, Monty Scowsill, Charlie Taylor, George Fricker, Greg Hills, Russell Oakey, Jasper Johnson, Colin Firmin (SGU president). Front: Chris Fleming, Jack Cardy, James Biggs and Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Did you spend Saturday night in Yates?

Saturday 5th January 2019, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists