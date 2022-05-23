'Amazing start' for baker who sells treats out of horsebox

Jodie Davey launched her new horse box for her baking business by giving out free cakes and sweet treats - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Kesgrave family has come together to transform a 1960s horsebox into a mobile sweet treat trailer.

Jodie Davey created Kitty Bake's after being made redundant after the first lockdown and, while on furlough, took up baking.

Kitty Bakes had its first outing in the renovated trailer on May 22 in Kesgrave, which was an "amazing start" for the business as customers came to celebrate the launch.

Jodie makes a range of treats including brownies, rocky road, tiffin, cookie pie, stuffed cookies, and celebration cakes for events.

The 31-year-old from Kesgrave said: “During lockdown, I started making brownie boxes and leaving them on doorsteps for people to enjoy during such a difficult time.

“As things started to open up and people went back to work, I thought how am I going to earn a living, and really went for it.

“We went to the Aldeburgh Food Festival last year and it was then that I said I really want a trailer and I liked the idea of baking cakes and brownies, and taking a horsebox to markets and events.”

Jodie baked 450 sweet treats and around 60 cookies for children for the launch, with only 50 left at the end of the day.

Jodie said: “It was honestly amazing, I was so happy. We had so many people turn up and they were so supportive.”

The business, while created by Jodie, was a joint project with her family to get the horsebox and treats ready.

Jodie’s boyfriend Stevie, and dad Nick did all the renovation on the horsebox turning it from a tired portable stable to a vibrant mobile stall.

Jodie and her mum Andrea, who is also a full-time baker, baked all the goods together for the customers.

Jodie’s sister Carla, who is an illustrator, did all of the labelling and graphics for the company, as well as creating merchandise for the business.

Jodie said “It was a massive family project, which I think makes it even more special and I think made it even more investing for people.

“I think people bought into the fact that it was a big family venture.”

The Kitty Bakes' horse box will be pitching up at the Shop Small event in Trinity Park in July, and hopes to appear at the Aldeburgh Food Festival soon.