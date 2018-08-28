New home at Museum Street/Princes Street junction

Savills have now moved into their new offices in Museum Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Property expert Savills has officially opened the doors to its new home in the heart of Ipswich town centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff have now relocated to Fraser House in Museum Street – just a few doors up from their previous premises in Princes Street where they had been based for ten years.

The new location is only a short distance from Giles Square and the Cornhill.

Fraser House was a furniture story up until the 1990s and has had office uses since then.

Savills has been operating in Ipswich since 1987 and the new office delivers refurbished, bespoke business space for the residential, new homes, development, commercial and rural teams.

As part of the move Savills donated all old office furniture to local charities including the Samaritans, Survivors in Transition, Genesis (Orwell Mencap) and the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality.

Head of office Mark Oliver said: “The change of location within the town centre gives us a modern, efficient and flexible open plan design that suits the way our teams work together to best meet the needs of our clients.

“The office has a double frontage and is in a prominent location in a great part of town – allowing us to be even more visible.

“It is ideally positioned for the traditional business and retail sector and we believe it will serve us well for the future. We’re very much looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunities ahead.”