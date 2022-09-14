New owners of Shamrock pub to make venue 'second home' for punters
- Credit: William Warnes
The new owners of the Shamrock say they hope the venue becomes a 'second home' for their customers.
Steven Wells and Gus Chrysomalis completed the takeover of the Upper Brook Street establishment on Monday, September 5.
"This is about creating a community," said Steven.
"Not only is it the best place for a Guinness in town, but it's also an establishment that's comfy and safe.
"We want this to almost become our customers' second home."
Gus, a former US marine from New York, works front house alongside floor manager, Frank McFadden – a former British marine from Northern Ireland.
"It's all about talking to people, having a laugh and making sure everyone feels relaxed," said the pair.
Most Read
- 1 New hair and beauty salon to open in Kesgrave
- 2 Man suffers head injury and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery
- 3 Ipswich man slams 'unfit for purpose' home after asbestos test
- 4 Flood alerts issued for parts of Ipswich and Suffolk coast
- 5 Emergency services called to car submerged at Alton Water
- 6 Wanted Suffolk man arrested after three-month search
- 7 Car left rolling down driveway after thief takes off handbrake
- 8 Pubs across Suffolk to slash food and drink prices for one day only
- 9 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded
- 10 Why the A14 and Orwell Bridge will be closed over nights for two weeks
"We've got no plans to radically change anything inside because we like the feel of the place.
"It feels lived in and homely."
Since opening, the trio have said business has been good and that their first week was busy.
"We get regulars here but we're also starting to see new faces," said Frank.
"There's such varied demographic.
"We get people of all ages and it's great to see everyone mix together and feel relaxed."
Looking ahead, plans are in place for the Shamrock to start serving traditional Irish food, while Gus hopes the venue can become a place for live music.
"We want to host special events such as musical acts and comedy nights," he said.
"We want to eventually have different entertainment every day."
Steven highlighted that the establishment will pride itself on customer service and its loyalty to the traditional design of the pub.
"Our USP is Frank and Gus," he said.
"Hospitality has changed and people like these two are so rare nowadays.
"We don't care about trends. We're not going to pretend to be what we're not.
"We will remain faithful to the traditional feel of the place while providing service that's centred around our customers.
"That's what this is all about."