'We're absolutely delighted': New owners take charge at The Fountain pub

A popular pub near Ipswich has got new owners who are "absolutely delighted" to be taking over.

Husband and wife Tom and Ruth Carroll have taken over at The Fountain in The Street, Tuddenham St Martin.

The pub is the second business Mr and Mrs Carroll have taken on in under a year after they took charge of The Catherine Wheel in Albury, Hertfordshire.

Mr Carroll said he and his wife are looking forward to continuing to build on the already existing reputations for good food and service.

He added: "We are absolutely delighted to be the new owners of The Fountain and are looking forward to building on its existing reputation for good food and great service.

"Similar to what we have done at The Catherine Wheel high quality locally sourced produce will be at the heart of what we do."

The Fountain is a village pub at the heart of the Tuddenham St Martin community which is something the couple see as very important.

They also hope to eventually build a small portfolio of traditional country pubs with the emphasis on locally source produce, excellent home cooked food and great service.

Mrs Carroll said she is keen to retain the unique character at the Grade II listed public house.

She added: "The Fountain is a beautiful pub in a lovely setting and previous owners Scott and Charles have built a very special relationship over the years with its loyal customers.

"The warm feeling and friendly atmosphere were the first thing we noticed about the pub, and with the help of the wonderful existing team we will ensure this continues. We are looking forward to the future of The Fountain with great excitement."

The pub was previously owned by Scott Davidson and Charles Lewis who took over the business in 2005.

The pair said the pub is a "real opportunity" for the new owners to further the business and to build upon the excellent existing levels of trade that have been made possible by the local community.