Ipswich community post office services resume after Tesco closure

A former Tesco Express store in Ipswich is set to have its Post Office services restored.

The shop in Bramford Road, which was previously known as Adair Road Post Office, will have its services resumed on February 6 after reopening as a Costcutter.

The store, which is open daily from 6am to 11pm, will offer customers banking services, postage, home shopping returns and local collect services at the till.

Mohammed Islam, change manager at Post Office, said: "We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to the Adair Road area of Ipswich.

"We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents."

Customers in the area had been without a local shop offering post office services since Tesco's closure in March 2019 - which was blamed on the store's size.