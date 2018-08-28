Snow

Snow

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Freightliner hopes to develop new workshop near Ipswich rail station

PUBLISHED: 14:01 22 January 2019

Freightliner wants to build a new depot near Ipswich Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Freightliner wants to build a new depot near Ipswich Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Rail company Freightliner is hoping to build a new multi-million pound depot for its trains just outside Ipswich station.

The new depot would replace the existing fuelling point near platform Four at Ipswich station. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe new depot would replace the existing fuelling point near platform Four at Ipswich station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It wants to build a massive new workshop to maintain its locomotives and wagons on land where there are currently little-used tracks beside Ranelagh Road.

It also wants to move its fuelling point, with huge tanks of diesel, to the depot from the other side of the station.

This would enable its diesel locomotives to be refuelled without having to cross the main line after they arrive from Felixstowe.

The company says its new depot will create about 20 new full and part-time jobs and will enable it to carry out maintenance on its locomotives and freight trucks that currently has to be undertaken at other depots across the country.

In its planning application to Ipswich council it says it says the nearest wagon maintenance plants at present are in Southampton or Manchester.

It says: “As a considerable portion of the fleet starts or ends their journey at Felixstowe, it results in many unnecessary and significant trips to Manchester or Southampton when wagons are in need of maintenance.”

Company director Tim Shakerley said: “There is a growing demand from the government to move more goods by rail.

“Each freight train takes up to 76 lorry journeys off our congested road network and is a far safer means of transport.

“We take any impact we have on our neighbours and the environment very seriously and have written to local residents to give them full details of our plans and invited them to contact our project team with any questions.”

Freightliner currently operates 22 trains a day to and from Felixstowe to all parts of the country. Some use the main line to London before heading north or west while others now use the cross-country route via Peterborough and Nuneaton.

The new maintenance facility will be a steel-framed building, 54 metres long and include an inspection pit, two overhead cranes and a car park for staff.

It will also house a wheel lathe used to maintain and re-profile wagon and locomotive wheel sets, the first of its kind in this part of the country.

The application is expected to be discussed by Ipswich planners during the spring.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man denies involvement in killing of Tavis

Police in Packard Avenue following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Video WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Drug dealer, accused of murdering Ipswich teenager, denies being member of group linked to killing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Kings of Anglia podcast: Blackburn disappointment, reasons to be positive and your questions

Tune into the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Freightliner hopes to develop new workshop near Ipswich rail station

Freightliner wants to build a new depot near Ipswich Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists