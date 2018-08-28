Rendlesham shop reopens in time for Christmas

After its sudden closure left employees jobless before Christmas and residents without a village store, the Rendlesham Costcutter has announced its reopening date.

On Saturday, December 15 the shop in Walnut Tree Avenue will launch its grand opening – with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers.

The new store will be open from 6am-11pm every day of the week, with an ATM, fresh produce, food to go, a bakery, and the Co-op’s own range products.

The Post Office, which many residents previously relied on to receive their pensions, will be available in store in the near future.

Rendlesham’s parish clerk, Heather Heelis said: “It’s wonderful news for the village – Rendlesham Parish Council is fully supportive of the shop opening and it’s amazing that we are going to have food facilities once again.”

The parish clerk continued: “We are looking forward to the opening but are proud of how the village pulled together over the last couple of months, especially the Boardwalk who supported residents with limited mobility.”

The former Costcutter store in Rendlesham shut its doors without warning on Thursday, October 11, leaving staff in the dark about their future and residents without access to a cash machine in the village.

The shop’s closure was discussed by Rendlesham Parish Council on Monday, November 5 and all parties were keen to get the shop reopened due to those with restricted mobility struggling to access essential goods.

During the shop’s closure a local cafe and bar called the The Boardwalk, have been stocking a number of products such as milk and bread for those with limited accessibility.

On Saturday the Mayor of Woodbridge, councillor David Mortimer, will be cutting the ribbon at 10am and there will be free face painting for children and an in-store raffle.

We are currently awaiting a comment from Costcutter.