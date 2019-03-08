E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

New retro gifts and homeware shop to open at Ipswich former sports store

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 October 2019

A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A new gifts, homeware, furniture and retro shop is set to open in The Saints area of Ipswich town centre.

A new gift, homeware and Christmas store is opening in St Peter's Street, Ipswich on Monday. Revival 33 is being opened by Bobby Manning in the former Rovian Sports store. Picture: DAVID VINCENTA new gift, homeware and Christmas store is opening in St Peter's Street, Ipswich on Monday. Revival 33 is being opened by Bobby Manning in the former Rovian Sports store. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Owner Bobby Manning, part of the family which has a long retail history in St Peter's Street, is opening Revival 33 in the former Rovian Sports building.

Rovian Sports was a long-established Ipswich business which was run by Ipswich businessman Malcolm Marriott until his death last year.

He was a stalwart of the local business community and The Saints area in particular, with his store packed with kit and equipment for everything from croquet to cricket and rugby to squash.

Now, 33 St Peter's Street has been completely renovated by the Childs family, which operates three nearby shop units including Maud's Attic and The House In Town.

A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENTA first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Bobby Manning's mother Wendy Childs, who runs Maud's Attic, said: "This is such a lovely old building. I think a few people will be surprised when they come in."

Bobby Manning has been selecting stock for weeks while the renovation has been also taking place.

He said: "We have worked very hard, seven days a week and up to 9pm.

"We have put down new flooring and replaced the ceilings and all the electricals.

"It is going to surprise many people. We have cleared the place out. When you walk in there is a lot of space now.

"We think the colours look very good too.

"It is going to be my shop so it is going to be different from the other three shops.

"We have already had a lot of interest from people before we opened. In fact we have sold a couple of things to people who noticed them in the window display, and we are not opening until Monday,

"It has taken a lot of hard work but we are opening in good time for Christmas. So we will be selling a lot of Christmas gifts including retro games and Harry Potter items, of course.

"We will be selling some unusual furniture items and mirrors which are very popular and not found elsewhere locally.

"It seems people like to mix and match traditional pieces with modern when they are decorating their homes.

"This is something new in the street.

"There is a real buzz about the street, with its mixture of independent shops and cafes.

"It is a busy walking route into the town centre too.

"It is a good time to be opening."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Updated Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

'Everything has gone': family space devastated by electrical fire

The space has been completely gutted by the fire Picture: KAILAN LAST

Live Elmer goes under the hammer - live auction updates

All the Elmers on display in Ipswich Town Hall for their farewell event. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich

A car has crashed into a garden wall in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The whole street was in shock’ - Neighbours recall the fog-like smoke caused by bungalow blaze

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Revealed: Name of teenager who murdered man in Ipswich alleyway

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘You’ve got to reach for those stars’: S Club 7’s Hannah on excitement of starring in Ipswich panto

Hannah is looking forward to coming back to the stage after a long time spent acting on TV and singing with pop group S Club 7. Hannah pictured in 2014. Picture: YUI MOK/PA

Look: ‘Toy takeaway’ just one way this primary school is making the world a better place

Amy and Mia ready to hand out the toys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists