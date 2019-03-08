Video

New retro gifts and homeware shop to open at Ipswich former sports store

A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A new gifts, homeware, furniture and retro shop is set to open in The Saints area of Ipswich town centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new gift, homeware and Christmas store is opening in St Peter's Street, Ipswich on Monday. Revival 33 is being opened by Bobby Manning in the former Rovian Sports store. Picture: DAVID VINCENT A new gift, homeware and Christmas store is opening in St Peter's Street, Ipswich on Monday. Revival 33 is being opened by Bobby Manning in the former Rovian Sports store. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Owner Bobby Manning, part of the family which has a long retail history in St Peter's Street, is opening Revival 33 in the former Rovian Sports building.

Rovian Sports was a long-established Ipswich business which was run by Ipswich businessman Malcolm Marriott until his death last year.

He was a stalwart of the local business community and The Saints area in particular, with his store packed with kit and equipment for everything from croquet to cricket and rugby to squash.

Now, 33 St Peter's Street has been completely renovated by the Childs family, which operates three nearby shop units including Maud's Attic and The House In Town.

A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT A first look inside Revival 33, the new gifts, homes and furnishing stotre in St Peter's Street, Ipswich where Rovian Sports used to trade. It is opening on Monday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Bobby Manning's mother Wendy Childs, who runs Maud's Attic, said: "This is such a lovely old building. I think a few people will be surprised when they come in."

Bobby Manning has been selecting stock for weeks while the renovation has been also taking place.

He said: "We have worked very hard, seven days a week and up to 9pm.

"We have put down new flooring and replaced the ceilings and all the electricals.

"It is going to surprise many people. We have cleared the place out. When you walk in there is a lot of space now.

"We think the colours look very good too.

"It is going to be my shop so it is going to be different from the other three shops.

"We have already had a lot of interest from people before we opened. In fact we have sold a couple of things to people who noticed them in the window display, and we are not opening until Monday,

"It has taken a lot of hard work but we are opening in good time for Christmas. So we will be selling a lot of Christmas gifts including retro games and Harry Potter items, of course.

"We will be selling some unusual furniture items and mirrors which are very popular and not found elsewhere locally.

"It seems people like to mix and match traditional pieces with modern when they are decorating their homes.

"This is something new in the street.

"There is a real buzz about the street, with its mixture of independent shops and cafes.

"It is a busy walking route into the town centre too.

"It is a good time to be opening."