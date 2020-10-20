E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shop local - How wedding caterers reinvented their business in lockdown to open new shop

PUBLISHED: 10:31 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 20 October 2020

Ian Dickson of the Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ian Dickson of the Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A new smokery has opened in Ipswich, after a wedding catering company reinvented itself during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Until this year Ian Dickson and Andrew Ward worked as wedding caterers, usually doing around 150 weddings a year.

When the country went into lockdown back in March the pair were left with no income and time on their hands.

As events catering was no longer an option they started Smoke House Kitchen on Woodbridge Road in Ipswich.

Mr Dickson said: “We had to reinvent ourselves in another way otherwise the business would have had to close and we would have just gone home. But we were up for a fight so we’ve tried to do this and it seems to be working quite well.

The Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“For the last two years, we’d been doing a little bit of smoking, but just for our own tables.

“Never anything serious, because we didn’t have the time or the energy to get stuck into it properly. But when lockdown started I invested in a couple of commercial smokers.

“We started to experiment for maybe two and a half months until we felt we were happy with the products so we gave them out to friends and family for some feedback.

“And then in the in the middle of August, we opened up to sell to the public.

The Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s gone really quite well ever since.”

But this is not the first time Mr Dickson has had to reinvent himself.

Before the financial crash of 2008 he had worked as a project manager for the Ministry of Defence, but after being made redundant he started up as a wedding caterer.

Now, the pair are smoking everything from cheese to chicken wings over a mix of oak and mesquite wood – preferring Suffolk produce wherever possible.

The Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Dickson said they pride themselves on their delicate smokey flavour which allows the flavour of the food “as it was meant by the producer” to shine through.

In the run up to Christmas the Smoke House Kitchen is launching festive products including smoked Suffolk hams and smoked Suffolk turkey crowns.

You can find more information about the Smoke House here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shop local - How wedding caterers reinvented their business in lockdown to open new shop

Ian Dickson of the Smokehouse Kitchen in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt seeks sentencing change after pet theft debate

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is seeking a change in sentencing guidelines for pet theft. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV

Burger fans’ wait nearly over as Byron reopens in Ipswich Buttermarket Centre

Byron is reopening its burger restaurant in the Buttermarket Centre, Ipswich, this week Picture: BYRON

OPINION: Half term is the perfect chance for children to let off steam

Half term is a great chance for children to let off some steam without worry. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shopper numbers shrink for fourth week in a row as tiered restrictions hamper retail recovery

East Anglian shoppers are continuing to turn their backs on the high street, with numbers down both year-on-year and week-on-week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
to top arrow

Back to top

Share this article on LinkedIn