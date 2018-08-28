Sunshine and Showers

New sponsor for COLBEA - Colchester Business Enterprise Agency

PUBLISHED: 10:57 17 January 2019

Kate Everett of The Write Impression, delivering training for Colbea's In the Market for Success programme Picture: PAUL JOHNSON

Archant

A Suffolk-based PR and marketing agency is the latest business to sponsor the Colchester Business Enterprise Agency.

The Write Impression (TWI), which has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has kicked off the new year by announcing it will sponsor the enterprise agency’s work in the Colchester business community throughout 2019.

The Colchester Business Enterprise Agency is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting pre-start, new and young businesses in the area.

Kate Everett, managing partner of TWI, has a long association with the Colchester agency, most recently as a trainer for the agency’s award-winning ‘In the Market for Success’ programme.

She said: “I have personally been working with Colbea for almost 20 years, as a service supplier, trainer and mentor. Their passion for enabling and supporting entrepreneurs and the business community is boundless and I am proud to that TWI will become an official sponsor of Colbea. I know there are exciting times ahead, and it is our pleasure to be a part of the next stage of Colbea’s journey.”

Colbea chief executive Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford said: “I am delighted to welcome Kate and her team into the Colbea Sponsor fold, The Write Impression have given so much to Colbea and the start-up business community over the years - I look forward to collaborating with them in this new capacity.”

To find out more visit twi.agency or www.colbea.co.uk

