Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The events, new launches and projects that Suffolk businesses are embarking on in 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:07 27 December 2018

Ipswich street market. Picture: Saints Business Community Interest Company

Ipswich street market. Picture: Saints Business Community Interest Company

Archant

Here is a taster of some of what some businesses in Suffolk are getting up to in 2019.

Ipswich Saints street market. Picture: Saints Business Community Interest CompanyIpswich Saints street market. Picture: Saints Business Community Interest Company

New local crafts markets

As part of the Saints Business Community Interest Company set up last year to promote St Nicholas and St Peter Street in Ipswich, three new street markets are planned for 2019.

Zoe Woods, who runs Crafty Baba fabric shop on St Peter’s Street, explained: “We ran two successful markets in 2018 especially our Christmas market with more than 6,000 visitors. The traders are all local crafts and business people offering a Great British High Street Experience.”

Manor Farm Barn, CretinghamManor Farm Barn, Cretingham

New Glamping venue

All Manor of Events, an events venue in Henley, just outside Ipswich, will be launching a new ‘glamping’ offering.

Manor Farm Barn in Henley, near Ipswich in Suffolk currently hosts events including civil ceremonies and wedding receptions, school proms, leavers’ balls, and Christmas parties.

Wilford Lodge. Picture: Rosemary CatteeWilford Lodge. Picture: Rosemary Cattee

Katie Haywood-Farmer from All Manor of Events explained: “We are super excited to be building eight glamping pods to provide accommodation for guests attending events here but also to hopefully bring a little more tourism to our fab county.”

Georgian house refurb

Rosemary Cattee Interior Design, which is based in Woodbridge, is just starting a 12 -15 month project on a Grade II listed Georgian Manor House.

The Baby Experts Vicky AndrewsThe Baby Experts Vicky Andrews

Richard Somerville, partner at Rosemary Cattee, explained that they are working on a complete update and refurbishment of Wilford Lodge in Melton, a period Georgian house and its adjoining barn. “We expect the project to take us through the next 12 -15 months, including building re-modelling, a new pool house and all the interior design elements,” he says. “We are now in our seventh trading year and have established a reputation for taking traditional/historic homes and bringing them up to date, blending the old with the new.

“We have worked on some of Suffolk’s finest ancient houses over the years, including Grade II* Newbourne Hall, once Cardinal Wolsey’s Suffolk country house.”

New charity baby and toddler show

Laura Morrison speaking at the Business Womens Network, Ickworth Hotel, SuffolkLaura Morrison speaking at the Business Womens Network, Ickworth Hotel, Suffolk

Vicky Andrews, the mum behind the Suffolk branch of The baby Experts, a community of Pregnancy, Birth, Baby and Toddler businesses throughout Suffolk, is holding its first Central Suffolk baby and toddler show, raising money to help support young women in schools who are missing school days due to period poverty.

The show, which will take place in Stowmarket on April 7, will bring together everything ‘pregnancy, birth, baby and toddler parenting’ all under one roof, with 40-plus businesses attending.

“We have also arranged for fully trained professionals to be at the show on the day to check your car seats are installed correctly, as past data shows us that 66% of car seats are installed incorrectly,” explains Ms Andrews.

“We will be using our small entrance fee to raise money towards our chosen cause of the year. This year we are putting red boxes full of sanitary products into secondary schools in Suffolk to help prevent young women missing days of school due to period poverty.”

Matthew LongMatthew Long

Rebranding

Your Telemarketing, based in Bury St Edmunds, is planning a rebrand in early 2019 which will see a launch of new services specifically around helping small businesses to integrate their marketing tactics to deliver more new customers. “This in turn will lead to us recruiting another four staff and moving to new larger offices,” explained director Laura Morrison. “We have seen an upturn in interest in our telemarketing solutions since I won the IOD Director of the year award for Innovation this year.

“We haven’t found new premises yet, but we know we will stay in Bury St Edmunds and near public transport to ensure that non-driving staff aren’t compromised.”

New clinic on the cards

Matthew Long of Matthew Long Mind & Body is hoping to expand in 2019 from being a one-man band to opening a clinic with different therapies available.

He says: “I’m helping people cope with severe stress, anxiety and PTSD. These conditions are becoming more and more prevalent in modern society, from children, teenagers to adults and OAP’s. At the moment, I’m still looking for premises in Bury St Edmunds.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver was too drunk to stand after driving wrong way on A14, court hears

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW YOUNG

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Man who stole 56 bottles of alcohol is jailed

Jamie McCleary has been jailed for nine weeks Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Video A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

#includeImage($article, 225)

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Driver was too drunk to stand after driving wrong way on A14, court hears

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW YOUNG

Is it graffiti? Mystery blue markings on the Cornhill monument

The Cornhill stonehenge has been coloured in and drawn on Picture: NATALIE SADLER

The events, new launches and projects that Suffolk businesses are embarking on in 2019

Ipswich street market. Picture: Saints Business Community Interest Company

Changes at The Dip approved – despite residents’ worries over traffic danger

Approval has been granted for more beach huts at The Dip in Old Felixstowe Picture: JANICE POULSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists