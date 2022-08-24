Plans for new Ipswich Taco Bell approved

The building, which used to be occupied by Carphone Warehouse, has been vacant since December 2021 - Credit: Paul Geater

Plans for a new Taco Bell on the outskirts of Ipswich have been approved.

The drive-through restaurant will be located at the Retail Park and Anglia Parkway South in a vacant building formerly occupied by Carphone Warehouse.

Proposals were discussed in an Ipswich Borough Council meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Ipswich Borough Assets Limited, Mark Harris said: "The Taco Bell is there to support the needs of the town, complimenting the existing offers of the park and further strengthening and diversifying this already popular destination.

"It is entirely consistent with the commercial character of the existing building and wider park.

"There will be four trees lost due to the installation of a drive-through lane. We will ensure they are replaced on a two-for-one basis.

"The alterations to the building will also match the character of the area."

Cllr Oliver Holmes highlighted his concerns surrounding another fast-food chain the area - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The applicants estimate roughly 25 full and part-time roles will be generated from the establishment, arguing it will offer "significant social and economic benefits".

The building, which has been vacant since December 2021, will see an extension added to serve the drive-through lane, while two parking spaces allocated to the unit will be converted to waiting bays.

Also in the retail park are chains such as Costa, Burger King and KFC.

The applicant said the area has seen a high degree of success following full occupation and would therefore like to further invest and capitalise on this success by taking over the only remaining vacant unit.

However, councillor Oliver Holmes highlighted his concerns surrounding another fast-food chain in the area.

"We acknowledge we have one of the lowest physical activity rates in the country, but we're now giving planning permission for another fast-food café," he said.

"We're also in danger of driving restaurants and leisure out of the town centre."

Despite this, the motion passed with a heavy majority and the proposals have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council.

Councillor John Cook said: "It seems to be an appropriate use for the existing property.

Cllr John Cook said he was happy to support the proposals - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

"It might be a lot on the outskirts of town but at least it will be an area that's active, rather than inactive.

"So I'm happy to support."