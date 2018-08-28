Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Multi-billion pound scheme to open in 2027

PUBLISHED: 13:51 21 December 2018

More than 26,000 people have had their say on proposals for a major new Thames Crossing to link Kent and Essex, as the ten-week consultation ended on Thursday,

The number of responses is a record for a consultation of its type, and marks the importance of an alternative Thames Crossing to relieve congestion at Dartford.

The Lower Thames Crossing is Britain’s biggest road project since the M25 was built and the consultation was the latest chance for people to help shape the once-in-a-generation opportunities that the crossing will provide.

The new crossing will nearly double road capacity across the river Thames and almost halve northbound journey times at Dartford Crossing when it opens to traffic in 2027.

Highways England began the country’s most comprehensive consultation into a roads project in October, hosting 60 events which nearly 15,000 people attended.

These events have been in addition to the wide ranging online consultation, which has seen around 26,000 replies come in.

The vast majority of responses so far have been online, with people from every corner of the UK engaging with the project, demonstrating how important the multi-billion pound scheme will be.

Tim Jones, project director for Lower Thames Crossing said: “The Lower Thames Crossing consultation is arguably the most significant that has ever been held into a UK road scheme and we have had an excellent response with more than 26,000 people sharing their views. We have endeavoured to ensure that everyone who has an interest has had the chance to have their say so that we can take those views to develop the best possible project.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-Brexit bus draws crowds with provocative message

The bus visited Ipswich with a provocative slogan about Brexit. Picture: RICHARD HARE

Smashed bottle at scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens killing contained DNA ‘matching murder accused’s profile’, court hears

The murder trial of six accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens continued today Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich school faces uncertain future as academy trust handed termination warning

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

Bethany Havers with some of her students from top performing All Saints CofE Primary School in Laxfield Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Poll Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young carer speaks about growing up with a disabled older brother

Poppy Kaye and her older brother Thomas Kaye at The Hamlet Charity on Ella Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Leading equality campaigner Helen Pankhurst starts role as university chancellor

Dr Helen Pankhurst has been installed as chancellor of the University of Suffolk. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

‘Carnage’ as mad festive rush sparks gridlock in Ipswich

Traffic rumbles on through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ten of the biggest TV moments of 2018 from Bodyguard to England’s penalties

Killing Eve Picture: JASON BELL

Let’s build this statue for The Beat and remember him in style

Kevin Beattie also scored on this day in 1980 as Town won in the UEFA Cup
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists