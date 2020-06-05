New dentist where you can watch Netflix during procedures to open in Ipswich

Tooth Club is the new dental clinic coming soon to Ipswich this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A new dental clinic is opening in Ipswich following a “shortage” of accessible practices in the area – hoping to serve around 6,000 people every year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tooth Club is set to breathe life into an empty unit in Ipswich’s Buttermarket from July, offering NHS and private patients an experience which founder Kunal Thakker says “won’t feel like an ordinary dentist”.

Mr Thakker, 37, said he decided to bring his new venture to Ipswich as he was aware of access problems in the area, with many practices not enrolling any new patients.

He said: “Patients are going to need more help than ever with dentists being closed during the pandemic for a number of months.

“But also, I know there is a shortage of accessible practices in the area.”

Mr Thakker, who is a banker in London, came up with Tooth Club with the help of his business partner, who is a dentist.

The pair previously owned Tooth Doctor in Essex, which they sold in December to allow them to branch out with the new venture.

Tooth Club will offer a range of services for its patients – including dentistry, implants, fillings, invisalign, botox, teeth whitening and veneers.

He says the clinics ethos will be “fun and friendly” with a compassionate team who have an extensive knowledge and experience in dentistry.

“I don’t want it to be a daunting experience,” said Mr Thakker. “It won’t feel like a dentist – it will have nice diffusers inside to eliminate the clinical smell, a pleasant vibe inside and comfortable seating.

“There will also be brand new dental chairs and the very best equipment.”

TV screens will be put into the ceilings so that customers can watch Netflix with the help of bluetooth headphones during lengthy procedures.

Mr Thakker said he chose the high street location near the Buttermarket as it has “great transport links” and people will be able to pop in easily to make an appointment while passing by.

He said: “Ipswich is a beautiful town, with great English heritage. The rent was also very favourable compared to places like London.”

Mr Thakker said extensive social distancing measures will be in place from the opening and he is working closely with the government to ensure he can provide the services safely.

The clinic looks set to open on July 20, with around 20 members of staff ready and raring to go.

You can preregister online now and booking will open in July.