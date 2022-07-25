Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park

The Next shop on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park is reopening as a Next Outlet store offering sale and clearance items to local shoppers. - Credit: Google Maps

The Next shop on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park is reopening as a Next Outlet store offering sale and clearance items to local shoppers.

The clothing retailer was initially meant to be shutting down its London Road store, as it was mainly used for collections and returns rather than making any sales.

However, according to store manager Becky Addison, Next thought it would be "better for the area" to offer more sale and clearance items instead of closing the store entirely.

The store receives sale and clearance items from Next branches across the country, including stock from the women's, men's, children's, branded and home departments.

Becky added: "I think opening the Outlet store is a good thing, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis with prices going up.

"People will still be able to afford to treat themselves to good-quality items at a discounted price."

The new store is opening on Thursday, July 28 and will be open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.