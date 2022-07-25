News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:03 PM July 25, 2022
The Next store on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park

The Next shop on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park is reopening as a Next Outlet store offering sale and clearance items to local shoppers. - Credit: Google Maps

The Next shop on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park is reopening as a Next Outlet store offering sale and clearance items to local shoppers.

The clothing retailer was initially meant to be shutting down its London Road store, as it was mainly used for collections and returns rather than making any sales.

However, according to store manager Becky Addison, Next thought it would be "better for the area" to offer more sale and clearance items instead of closing the store entirely.

The store receives sale and clearance items from Next branches across the country, including stock from the women's, men's, children's, branded and home departments.

Becky added: "I think opening the Outlet store is a good thing, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis with prices going up.

"People will still be able to afford to treat themselves to good-quality items at a discounted price."

The new store is opening on Thursday, July 28 and will be open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm  and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Retail
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The body of a 21-year-old man has been found after he went missing at sea near Clacton

Updated

Body found in search of 21-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Alex Brasserie on Undercliffe Road in Felixstowe will reopen on Saturday, July 23. 

Felixstowe restaurant to reopen after two years

Abygail Fossett

person
Charlotte Davis with her 19 month old daughter Layla Davis, who has Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome.

17-month-old with rare Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome living in Suffolk

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A large amount of rubbish was left dumped by the side of the road near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'One of the worst I've seen': Anger as road blocked with fly-tipped rubbish

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon