Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Building new homes for Suffolk people

PUBLISHED: 09:31 13 November 2018

Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Archant

Independent builder Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd, Brundish has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

1 Chantala Close, Wilby Road, Stradbroke1 Chantala Close, Wilby Road, Stradbroke

Suffolk-based Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

Now in their 38th year, the competition organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, is the most highly regarded awards in the house-building industry.

They recognise and reward a site manager’s dedication to achieving the highest standards in house building, and their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Competing against 20 other site managers who received a Seal of Excellence Award in the second round of the competition, Mr Lee was awarded the regional title at a ceremony held at Athena, Leicester.

This is Mr Lee’s first year of winning a Pride in the Job award, and to reach the Regional Award level as a first time winner is an excellent achievement.

What does enjoys most about his job?

Stephen Lee said, “Being outside, working with people I like, seeing tangible progress at the end of the day, creating places that people make their homes, the list goes on which is why when people ask me why I’m not retired I tell them simply I don’t want to,”

Mr Lee has been in the building trade for 40 years, and has working independently for the past 38.

Now 60 years-old, he has no plans for retirement. He said, “I enjoy what I do, Our homes are hand-crafted and we only do a couple a year.

“We are a small business with a highly skilled, focussed and experienced small team.

“At Chantala Close, Stradbroke we have built four, and only one is still available.

“Then we will move on to the next project.”

Chantala Close is on sale with Clarke & Simpson.

A further two site managers from Suffolk were awarded with a Seal of Excellence at the ceremony having gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June:

Brian Clarke from Taylor Wimpey East Anglia won a Seal of Excellence Award for the Kingsbrooke Place development in Elmswell.

Shaun Taylor, also from Taylor Wimpey East Anglia was awarded a Seal of Excellence Award for Lark Grange in Bury St Edmunds.

NHBC Regional Director Richard Hartshorn said: “To reach this level of the competition means without question you are at the very top of the house-building industry. These site managers are building homes to an exceptional standard, and are worthy winners of the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award titles.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

36 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24