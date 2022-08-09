Nicholas Jacob Architects is set to breathe new life into Ipswich's St Stephen's tower - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

A town architect is set to breathe new life into a landmark Ipswich building.

Nicholas Jacob Architects has started work on St Stephen's, a medieval church in the town centre which used to house the Tourist Information Centre.

That closed in 2020, and the building is set to reopen as the new home of the Smokehouse music venue.

Owners Ipswich Borough Council - which is providing funding through the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF) - hopes the renovation will encourage cultural activity in the town centre.

Hugh Bunbury, associate partner at Nicholas Jacob Architects, said renovating the grade II listed building provided an interesting challenge.

The interior of St Stephen's church in Ipswich before work begins - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

“There are special, unique elements of St Stephens’ heritage that need to be preserved. Our focus is very much on balancing the preservation of historic features with the installation of modern upgrades," he said.

“We are excited to be designing a modern performance venue for the Smokehouse, along with a daytime cafe and co-working spaces to support creators and artists.”

The new tenant - not-for-profit organisation SoundsEast - provides creative opportunities for young people.

It has outgrown its current home and the restored church will enable it to host live music performances and events. The daytime facilities will also mean artists, performers, creatives and entrepreneurs will be able to collaborate and socialise.

Nicholas Jacob Architects will be leading on the extensive renovation works which include internal and external drainage, free-standing ‘pod’ toilets in the Rush chapel, and creating a new, level entrance through the tower. The venue will include sound-reducing lobby and secondary double glazing to reduce noise for nearby residents.

A sculpture inside St Stephen's church in Ipswich - Credit: Nicholas Jacob Architects

A bar in the south aisle has been designed to be "both beautiful and functional", with the front recessed around the column bases, say the architects.

Significant heritage assets, including the Leman Memorial carving - which shows the family of Robert Leman, a wealthy member of the Fishmongers Guild kneeling at a prayer desk - will be protected.

SoundsEast will be installing a free-standing stage with full performance lighting, speakers and storage underneath. Carpet will be replaced with a wood plank-effect vinyl.

It believes that within three years the new venue will be generation £50k a year, will support 1,000 independent artists, engage 50 local, national, and regional, organisations, bring 25,000 additional visitors and create 15 jobs.

SoundsEast chief executive Joe Bailey said: “We are really excited about the project at St Stephens Church and breathing new life back into this historic venue.

“Ipswich has long needed a music venue around 225 capacity, and we're thrilled to have been approached by Ipswich Borough Council to bring music, arts and culture to the heart of the town.

“The café will bring a vibrant daytime offer as well as our great mix of twilight and evening entertainment.”