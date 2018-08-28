Partly Cloudy

Charity campaign raises an amazing £100,000

PUBLISHED: 18:01 21 January 2019

Eric Benton with William, Charlotte, Julie, Hannah and Liz Fayers Picture: PAUL NIXON

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

A charity campaign, set up in memory of Suffolk building firm boss Nick Fayers, has raised an amazing six-figure sum for charity in only a year.

Winners of heads and tails Sandra Pryke with Sue Wilcock, Eric Benton and John Button Picture: PAUL NIXONWinners of heads and tails Sandra Pryke with Sue Wilcock, Eric Benton and John Button Picture: PAUL NIXON

The 12 months of fundraising in memory of the local businessman culminated on Saturday with a dinner event at Trinity Park attended by more than 400 guests.

The Nick Fayers Amend Fund was launched in memory of businessman Nick Fayers, who was managing director of Barnes Construction until he died in December 2017 aged 56, from MEN1.

This time last year, a fundraising committee was set up by Barnes Construction consisting of willing volunteers under the chairmanship of Eric Benton, including Nick’s wife Julie, mother Liz and children Charlotte, William and Hannah, as well as his colleagues at Barnes and local companies involved in property and construction in Suffolk, who got together with a common aim to hold a range of activities and events that would attract donations and raise as much money as possible for this relatively unknown condition.

The last 12 months has seen many events and fundraising initiatives from skydiving, marathon running, cycle rides and golf days taking place.

Nick Fayers Amend event. The successful bidders for Big Blue Piggy - Darren and Jo Webb Picture: PAUL NIXONNick Fayers Amend event. The successful bidders for Big Blue Piggy - Darren and Jo Webb Picture: PAUL NIXON

The Big Blue Piggy became the campaign’s mascot travelling around the county attracting donations, as well as being a place for those that knew Nick to sign and jot down their memories of him.

All this activity raised just over £64,000 before Saturday’s grand fundraising dinner, the culmination of the campaign.

Local businesses and individuals donated prizes and experiences for a raffle and auction on the night, with the star prize being the Big Blue Piggy which was auctioned as the final lot for the evening.

The night was rounded off with a presentation by joint managing director of Barnes Construction, Bob Steward and Mark Hart, who gave an overview of the year’s activities and then revealed the total amount raised; a staggering £100,000.

Nick’s widow, Julie has been overwhelmed by the goodwill messages and support she has received,

She said: “As a family we cannot believe the generosity shown, not just in the money raised, but the precious time and support we have been given. All the money raised will go directly to AMEND and help support further research into MEN1. It will make such a difference to the work that this small charity does to help those suffering from MEN and their families.”

MEN type 1 is a genetic condition which causes tumours in the body’s endocrine system. AMEND is the national charity that works in the area.

