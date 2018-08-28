The Nick Fayers AMEND Fund is now just over £60,000.

The FBE, a forum for the property, development, construction and infrastructure industries, has raised £6,000 in memory of one of its fellow member Nick Fayers.

Nick Fayers was managing director of Barnes Construction, and he died in December last year from Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MEN1).

The East of England branch of the FBE (Forum for the Built Environment) held its annual golf day at Stowmarket Golf Club in October and 30 teams representing local businesses across the region played to raise money for the Nick Fayers AMEND Fund.

Darren Webb, managing director of Needham Market based Mixbrow Construction is a fellow of the FBE and his task each year is organising the event.

He said: “This year was a sell-out and especially emotional as we are raising money for our friend and colleague Nick. He played a big role in the industry locally and I worked alongside him on the Suffolk Joint Consultative Committee. He loved playing golf and as well as having some laughs along the way in his memory, the golf day surpassed the amount we have raised in previous years. “What was really touching was that Nick’s widow, Julie Fayers came along to the presentation meal at the clubhouse afterwards, to listen and share in some of our memories and anecdotes about Nick.”

The £6,000 raised brings the total for the Nick Fayers AMEND Fund to just over £60,000.