Only one of five shops passes e-cig teen purchase test

Four of five shops have been caught selling e-cigarette liquids to under 18s.

Suffolk Trading Standards visited five shops to test compliance with the Nicotine Inhaling Products Regulations 2015.

Four of the five sold liquids to an underage volunteer.

Nicotine inhaling products include devices, cartridges and refill substances, generally known as e-liquid.

Selling the products to someone under 18 is a strict liability offence, with the business owner as liable for responsibility as the member of staff who made the sale.

There is an exception for products licensed as medicines or medical devices.

Outlets found breaking the rules risk being prosecuted and fined up to £2,500.

Each retailer, and the individual sellers, have received a written warning, and a further test purchase will be undertaken.

If you know of a retailer selling alcohol or tobacco to under 18s, report it to Trading Standards on 03454 040506.